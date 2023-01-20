Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Aussie Deals: 48 Buck Sonic, $250 off a Logitech Wheel and the Best Preorder Prices Going!
Welcome to another week that reeks of discounted gaming deals. Particularly ripe bargains include the decidedly decent Sonic Frontiers, going for 50 clams off. At that price, it's gotta (read: gonna) go fast. I'm also a big fan of a seriously reduced stash of PC-based PlayStation Studios titles. Rest assured, I'll be keeping my eye on those lunar sales for you as this week progresses...
IGN
Forspoken: The First 15 Minutes of PS5 Gameplay (4K)
Check out the opening moments of Forspoken, the newest game from publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions. Forspoken is an open-world action/RPG that allows players to explore a vibrant fantasy world, wield powerful magic, and traverse the landscape using magic-enhanced parkour. It stars a reluctant hero named Frey who uses her remarkable abilities to save Athia and its people from ruin.
IGN
Starter Guide
Combat: Learn the ins and outs of the battle system when exploring the various Dungeons in The TV World. Status: See what stats do what. Social Qualities: Knowledge is power, and it can help you open new dialogue choices! See what each quality does and how to boost them. Spending...
IGN
Forspoken PS5 Performance Review
Forspoken has been a long time in the making, launching this week on PS5 and PC. From Square Enix and powered by their Luminous engine can it hold up to expectations? We managed to get swept down the rabbit hole ahead of the release date and are bringing you all the technical details in our IGN Performance review. This Forspoken game Performance Review will cover the PS5 version and examine all 3 modes graphical modes, including Ray Tracing, 4K, 60fps, and even 120Hz options. Has this improved over the Forsaken demo? What are the input times like? And does any mode offer solid performance? Let’s find out!
IGN
Game Scoop! 706: Real Mature, Video Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing all the gory details on upcoming M-rated games. They also talk Final Fantasy and Resident Evil. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Release Date and Details
Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion promises not only a new Campaign and the return of Legendary mode, but the debut of a new Lightfall Raid. Will you and your fellow Guardians race to claim the title of being the World First to complete this newest raid?. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
The Last of Us Episode Two Brings One of the Games' Creepiest Sequences to Life
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us series as well as the game that inspired it. If you want to get a spoiler-free feel for the show check out our The Last of Us Season 1 review now!. Throw your mind back to the first time you played...
IGN
Chapter 6 - Budding Talent
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue Budding Talent, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
IGN
The Most Anticipated Game of 2023: IGN's Readers Have Spoken
2023 is well underway at this point, and with it comes the promise of another year of (hopefully) spectacular games that will make us laugh, cry, and just have the best old time. As it stands (before delays start piling in), we have such potential classics as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and so many more games to look forward to. However, which game are you most excited for? Over the past week, we asked IGN's audience to let us know which games they can't wait to play, and the results are in.
IGN
Collectibles
The page of IGN's Days Gone guide identifies all the Collectibles. Collectibles come in many forms, and there are several ways to unlock them. Some are items that must be found and collected. Some are unlocked by completing missions. Others are events that must be observed or heard. This page provides links to pages detailing each group of Collectibles.
IGN
Paper Theatre
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
IGN
DualSense Edge Review
Sony’s first official foray into the “pro” controller scene has finally arrived with the DualSense Edge, a $200 answer to Microsoft’s $180 Xbox Elite Series 2. Its design immediately feels familiar, but it comes standard with all the trappings you’d expect of a pro controller at this price: interchangeable back buttons, adjustable analog sticks, added grips, and customizable profiles. However, what makes it stand out is the deep integration of hardware and software at the system level that third-party controller makers simply can’t match, and the ingenuity of the new Function buttons make customizing and swapping between profiles second nature.
IGN
NVC Question Block: What Classic Game Did You Miss First Time Around?
Welcome to the inaugural issue of our new, weekly Nintendo Voice Chat column. We're kicking things off by tackling a user-submitted question for our Question Block segment. Listeners of the show are no doubt familiar with the fact we will run into... time constraints... where we can't give your questions the time they deserve. What better way to tackle this problem than to pick one of our favorite user-submitted questions of the week and answer it here?
IGN
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
IGN
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Has Action, Jokes, and a Chunky Dragon
The latest trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves conjures up chaos, comedy and camaraderie as a group of unlikely adventurers set out on a mission to retrieve a lost relic. Paramount Pictures has unleashed a fun new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the upcoming movie...
IGN
How To Guides
Stuck and need a helping hand? Look no further than our detailed How-To Guides below that cover everything from linking your Fire Emblem Heroes Account for exclusive rewards, promoting your units to get stronger, and how to get more money and ingots!
IGN
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
IGN
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
With a new trailer dropping for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, IGN sat down with with the writer-directors of the film, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, to learn all manner of D&D trivia, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and secrets hidden in the new footage. You can hear them commentate over the trailer in real time by watching the breakdown video, or keep scrolling to read what they had to say.
IGN
Part 26: Lucca's Orphanage
Lucca's Orphanage (Another World) To do the next part of the game, you must have completed at least one prerequisite. Retrieved the Mastermune or the Chrono Cross. Highly recommend retrieving the Mastermune. It will allow you to enter the dream with your party members. The Chrono Cross will only let Serge enter. Either one you choose, ensure Serge is equipt with the Red Plate.
IGN
Emblem Marth
Perceptive If the unit initiates combat, grants Avo+15 during combat. Avo increases with high Spd. Inheritable Skill. Divine Speed Unit performs an extra attack at 50% damage in combat. Engage Skill. Lodestar Rush Use to launch 7 consecutive sword attacks at 30% damage. Adjacent foe only. Engage Attack. Rapier (Weapon)...
Comments / 0