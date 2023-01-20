Read full article on original website
Cold front clears late tonight, cool and breezy for Monday
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through sunset tonight. The cold front will clear in the overnight hours and clouds will gradually clear out. Monday morning will be breezy with lows in the 50s. Temperatures will not warm up much by the afternoon. Highs will sit just below 60° through the afternoon with lots of sunshine!
Heavy downpours scattered throughout the day. Here's how high the totals could be
For your full Certified Most Accurate forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here and Twitter here. Expect wet weather in the forecast to finish the weekend. While we will have lulls in the activity throughout the day, heavy downpours will be our main concern with this. And while we could hear some rumbles of thunder later in the day as the front associated with the system passes through, our main concern will be the potential for high rain totals. If you do have to get out today, make sure you have the @WJCLNews App to know before any activity pops up.
