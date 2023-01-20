ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Tempe

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgNmP_0kKnZUuB00

A shooting Wednesday night in Tempe left one person dead and another hospitalized.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers dispatched to a call about a shooting on South College Avenue near Mill Avenue found two people with gunshot wounds, according to police. It is thought the two individuals had a dispute before multiple shots were fired, police said.Officers rendered aid to both before they were taken to a hospital with one of the injured being declared dead while the other underwent surgery in critical condition, police said.

The hospitalized shooting victim remained in critical condition, police said.

"This is an ongoing investigation and there is nothing further to add at this time," read a statement from Tempe police.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

