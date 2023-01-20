Read full article on original website
Clinton's scandal involving Lewinsky hits 25th anniversary
In 1998, the American public learned of the alleged affair between President Clinton and then White House intern Monica Lewinsky. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell takes a look back at the political scandal that rocked the nation 25 years ago. Jan. 21, 2023.
BBC
Ukraine war: Hiding from Putin's call-up by living off-grid in a freezing forest
When Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of Russian men in September last year, it took Adam Kalinin - not his real name - a week to decide that the best thing he could do was move to the forest. The IT specialist was against the war from the start,...
Russia's New Commander in Ukraine Is 'Ruthless and Brutal'—Former General
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov has been put in charge of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Mike Pompeo criticizes journalist Jamal Khashoggi as an 'activist' who received too much media sympathy
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sharply criticizes murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in his new book, questioning his journalism credentials and lambasting what he calls the media’s sympathetic coverage of his brutal killing in Saudi Arabia. “He didn’t deserve to die, but we need to be clear...
Why are South Koreans losing faith in America's nuclear umbrella?
They have them, so we need them.
Lewinsky lawyer in '98: ‘I do respect the presidency’
William Ginsburg, attorney for Monica Lewinsky, joined Meet the Press on January 25, 1998, just days after Clinton and Lewinsky’s affair became public.Jan. 22, 2023.
Pope calls for an end to violence in Peru, urges talks
Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea, delivered partly in Spanish, for an end to widening violence in Peru over demands for the resignation of the country’s president. Addressing some 15,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly appearance at a window of the Apostolic Palace,...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans. Klain’s expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections, buoyed by a series of major legislative accomplishments, including a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that all Republicans rejected. The personnel change is also a rarity for an administration that has had minimal turnover so far. No member of Biden’s Cabinet has stepped down, in stark contrast to Donald Trump’s White House, with frequent staff turmoil and other crises. The person familiar with Klain’s plans was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm the development, which was first reported by the New York Times.
Biden's Cabinet is sticking around, bucking the turnover trend of his predecessors
WASHINGTON — Ron Klain’s imminent departure as the White House chief of staff is the first step in a broader reshuffling among President Joe Biden’s advisers as he prepares for a 2024 re-election bid. Jeff Zients, who led the Biden administration's Covid-19 response, is set to replace...
French President Macron: ‘Nothing has been ruled out’ on sending tanks to Ukraine
During a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the possibility of sending tanks to Ukraine, saying “nothing has been ruled out,” but Scholz did not comment on whether Germany would agree to provide its tanks, instead stressing what his country has already supplied.Jan. 23, 2023.
‘Indescribable sadness’: Zelenskyy honors government officials killed in helicopter crash
A tearful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska attended the funeral of seven Interior Ministry officials who were killed in a helicopter crash in the eastern outskirts of Kyiv this week.Jan. 21, 2023.
AOL Corp
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden's term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden's current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing...
NBC News
Chuck Todd: U.S. democracy and politics are at a ‘breaking point’
Meet the Press Moderator and NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd says investigations into President Biden and former President Trump for their handling of classified documents add to the current instability in American politics. Jan. 22, 2023.
Germany, U.S. fail to reach agreement on sending tanks to Ukraine
German and U.S. officials were unable to resolve a dispute over sending battle tanks to Ukraine due to Germany resisting. NBC News’ Richard Engel has the latest on Russia’s war in Ukraine.Jan. 21, 2023.
U.S. and Israel launch a massive joint military exercise to send a message to Iran and others
The United States and Israel began a massive joint military exercise in Israel on Monday to show adversaries like Iran that Washington is not too distracted by the war in Ukraine and the threat from China to mobilize a large military force, a senior defense official said. Juniper Oak 23...
NBC News
