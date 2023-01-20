Read full article on original website
kpic
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
kpic
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
kpic
Valley River Center model railroad show chugging along through Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Valley River Center model railroad show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday during regular mall hours. The Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club teams up with the mall once a year for the family-focused event. There are three different model train displays throughout the mall...
kpic
Oregon State gymnastics bounces back in home quad meet
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team was sitting at .500 coming into their first home quad meet of the season at 3-3. But what better way to gain a little confidence than competing in front of your home crowd?. The Beavers were back at Gill Coliseum...
kpic
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
kpic
Arcimoto announces closing of $12 million public offering
EUGENE, Ore. — Just days after halting vehicle production and seeking bankruptcy protection, Eugene-based Arcimoto announced the closing of $12 million public offering. The company made the announcement in a press release Saturday. The company says they plan to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the...
kpic
Salem Police Detectives investigating suspicious death of six-year-old child
---- SALEM, Ore. - Salem Police detectives are currently investigating the death of a six-year old child, said in a press release. Officials say that around 8:45 a.m., Friday, emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street SE, in Salem; the child was reported to be unresponsive.
kpic
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
