Nurse practitioners have the best job in health care, US New & World Report says

New pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin shots
When Mark Winternheimer’s 12-year-old tabby cat was diagnosed with diabetes last year, the treatment was daunting: twice-daily injections of insulin, an implanted monitor and frequent visits to the vet. Despite their qualms, Winternheimer and his wife, Courtnee, of New Albany, Indiana, learned to give Oliver his shots. “For us, they’re part of the family,” Winternheimer […]
Ask for a raise: What you should (and should not) do
Soaring inflation costs have left many employees unsatisfied with their salaries. Yet, in a PayScale survey of more than 160,000 people, only 37% of workers said they had ever asked their employer for a raise. While requesting more money can be uncomfortable, it doesn't have to be. There are many...
Medicare payment cuts 'very harmful for care' in Schuylkill County
Over the past several years, Dr. Glenn Freed has seen many hospitals and medical practices in Schuylkill County close their doors. Facilities like the former Saint Catherine Medical Center in Ashland and several private practices have either closed or consolidated with larger hospital systems, which he says limits the number of available care options in the region.
