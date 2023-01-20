Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Gwenda Marie Williams
Gwenda Marie Williams, 50, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on January 21, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born on August 24, 1972, in Petosky, Mich., to the late Robert Lee Washburn and Kathleen Poirier Washburn. Gwenda loved her family and dogs. She would take in every...
iredellfreenews.com
Mae Lois Rankin White
Mae Lois Rankin White, 72, of Statesville, N.C., died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Iredell County on July 14, 1950, to the late Nathaniel Rankin and Willie Mae Cowan Rankin. Mae Lois worked in the healthcare industry as a CAN prior to her retirement. She enjoyed fishing,...
iredellfreenews.com
Marvin Lynn Holland
Marvin “Marty” Lynn Holland, 60, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born on July 27, 1962, in Statesville, N.C., to the late Lloyd and Nancy Neilson Holland. Marty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Union Grove. He was a talented...
iredellfreenews.com
Rickey Lynn “Smiley” Thompson
Rickey Lynn “Smiley” Thompson, 58, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was the son of the late JC and Eula Mae Jones Thompson. Rickey was a graduate of South Iredell High School and worked as a glass mechanic with Denver Glass. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for arrowheads, and taking care of all of his nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his family.
iredellfreenews.com
Stephen Paul Trudnak II
Stephen Paul Trudnak II, 67 of Harmony, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mr. Trudnak was born December 8, 1955,a in Gaston County, N.C., the son of the late Stephen Paul Trudnak Sr. and Martha Ray Rhyne Trudnak. He was a graduate of North Gaston High School and was employed as an Electrical Superintendent and worked in the electrical field for over 40 years. Steve loved to ride motorcycles and travel, and he enjoyed working outdoors. Steve was married to his beloved wife of 32 years, Sherry Phillips Trudnak. Steve and Sherry truly built a beautiful life together!
iredellfreenews.com
Dontay Lee Reid
Mr. Dontay Lee Reid, 39, was born in Mooresville, N.C., on November 29, 1983, to Dennis Lee Cornelius and the late Carolyn Reid Cornelius. He departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Dontay was affectionately known as “Tay” by his...
iredellfreenews.com
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
iredellfreenews.com
MPD Felony Arrests: December 22 – January 10
♦ Patrick Joseph Zitiello Jr., 44, of Clay Street, Mooresville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. ♦ Caleb Tony Allison, 20, of Cascade Road, Mooresville, charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. ♦ Veda Lynn Mills, 38, of N....
iredellfreenews.com
Janice Tyler Blanchard
Janice Kay Tyler Blanchard, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., and formally of Decorah, Iowa, died January 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Mooresville, N.C., with...
1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: January 14-20
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Rickie Ray Barnes Jr., 40, of June Bug Drive, Stony Point, charged with breaking or entering, larceny and misdemeanor breaking or entering. ♦ Juan Keith Cathey Jr., 31, of Kellybrook Drive, Concord, charged with felony possession of marijuana...
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene of North Carolina officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We just got back in the house maybe two hours prior and uh just heard some shots.. some loud bangs as I can pretty much call it, and then after the second one I was like yeah that’s a gunshot… so you know like it sounded pretty close and […]
iredellfreenews.com
Rescue Ranch to host Coffee with Critters on February 24
Rescue Ranch will host Coffee with Critters on Friday, February 24, from 8 to 10 a.m. This drop-in, free community breakfast will introduce folks to a few of the more than 80 animal ambassadors. Staff will share how these permanent residents assist in weekly programing. In addition, staff will discuss the nonprofit’s plans for 2023.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director
Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
Taylorsville Times
Information sought on missing Taylorsville woman
It’s been nine months since the family of Taylorsville resident Bethany Lee Brown has had any word of her whereabouts, according to her sister, Jenna Laywell. Brown, age 39, a mother of three, was last seen on April 8, 2022, at her home at 81 Caldwell Drive just north of Taylorsville.
High Point man killed in DWI crash on Lexington Ave., police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after getting hit by an impaired driver in High Point Sunday, police say. It happened on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. Police received a call around 5:00 p.m. about a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a driver dead...
Comments / 0