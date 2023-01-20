Stephen Paul Trudnak II, 67 of Harmony, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mr. Trudnak was born December 8, 1955,a in Gaston County, N.C., the son of the late Stephen Paul Trudnak Sr. and Martha Ray Rhyne Trudnak. He was a graduate of North Gaston High School and was employed as an Electrical Superintendent and worked in the electrical field for over 40 years. Steve loved to ride motorcycles and travel, and he enjoyed working outdoors. Steve was married to his beloved wife of 32 years, Sherry Phillips Trudnak. Steve and Sherry truly built a beautiful life together!

HARMONY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO