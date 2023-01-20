Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Chance of Showers Monday Night/Early Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass has brought clear skies into our area, and will continue into Tuesday. As the dry airmass move to our east, moist air will arrive aloft with increasing clouds late in the day. An approaching low pressure system from the west will produce rising air that will form clouds tall enough to bring some showers out of the moist air Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clearing skies will follow Tuesday afternoon.
kgns.tv
Fire reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is causing road closures in north Laredo. The fire happened on Monday near the intersection of Loop 20 and Havana. According to Laredo Police, the fire has prompted the temporary closure of the southbound lanes. Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid...
kgns.tv
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation in central Laredo. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden. In...
kgns.tv
Laredo Main Street to hold Veggie Fiesta
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its upcoming farmer’s market but this one will be a little greener this time around. Organizers of the farmers market is gearing up to hold its first Veggie Fiesta for the community. The event will be jampacked...
kgns.tv
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
kgns.tv
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
kgns.tv
Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase. With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest. The incident happened on...
Mexican women sentenced for smuggling heroin balls in bags of potato chips
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women from Monterrey have been sentenced to prison for smuggling balls of heroin in bags of potato chips, authorities announced Tuesday. Maria Luisa Hernandez-Alanis, 41, and Tania Melissa Coutino-Hernandez, 40, were each sentenced to three years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Sept. […]
southtexascommunitynews.com
Border Patrol Halted a Human Smuggling Attempt
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Jan. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a white truck on St. David Street. As Border Patrol agents followed the vehicle, the driver proceeded to turn onto Earthhaven Drive and several individuals fled from the vehicle. Border Patrol agents encountered the vehicle at the corner of Earthhaven Drive and Turin Drive and apprehended seven individuals.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of men believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, two men are believed to be tied to multiple thefts at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue. One...
A year after FBI raids Henry Cuellar’s home, no arrests and no answers
One year later, there have been no arrests or charges filed related to the case. Cuellar maintains that he was never the target of the investigation and will ultimately be cleared of wrongdoing.
Comments / 0