Rickey Lynn “Smiley” Thompson, 58, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was the son of the late JC and Eula Mae Jones Thompson. Rickey was a graduate of South Iredell High School and worked as a glass mechanic with Denver Glass. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for arrowheads, and taking care of all of his nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his family.

TROUTMAN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO