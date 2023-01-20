ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Marvin Lynn Holland

Marvin “Marty” Lynn Holland, 60, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born on July 27, 1962, in Statesville, N.C., to the late Lloyd and Nancy Neilson Holland. Marty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Union Grove. He was a talented...
OLIN, NC
Martha Louise Fleming

Martha Louise Croxdale Fleming, 92, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on January 21, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1930, in Mooresville to the late John and Bessie Hinson Croxdale. Martha was an avid reader. She loved baseball and basketball, especially the Chicago Bulls. Martha was a talented seamstress...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Gwenda Marie Williams

Gwenda Marie Williams, 50, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on January 21, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born on August 24, 1972, in Petosky, Mich., to the late Robert Lee Washburn and Kathleen Poirier Washburn. Gwenda loved her family and dogs. She would take in every...
STATESVILLE, NC
Mae Lois Rankin White

Mae Lois Rankin White, 72, of Statesville, N.C., died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born in Iredell County on July 14, 1950, to the late Nathaniel Rankin and Willie Mae Cowan Rankin. Mae Lois worked in the healthcare industry as a CAN prior to her retirement. She enjoyed fishing,...
STATESVILLE, NC
Rickey Lynn “Smiley” Thompson

Rickey Lynn “Smiley” Thompson, 58, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was the son of the late JC and Eula Mae Jones Thompson. Rickey was a graduate of South Iredell High School and worked as a glass mechanic with Denver Glass. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for arrowheads, and taking care of all of his nieces and nephews. He dearly loved his family.
TROUTMAN, NC
MPD Felony Arrests: December 22 – January 10

♦ Patrick Joseph Zitiello Jr., 44, of Clay Street, Mooresville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. ♦ Caleb Tony Allison, 20, of Cascade Road, Mooresville, charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance. ♦ Veda Lynn Mills, 38, of N....
MOORESVILLE, NC
Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director

Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
MOORESVILLE, NC
ICSO Felony Arrests: January 14-20

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Rickie Ray Barnes Jr., 40, of June Bug Drive, Stony Point, charged with breaking or entering, larceny and misdemeanor breaking or entering. ♦ Juan Keith Cathey Jr., 31, of Kellybrook Drive, Concord, charged with felony possession of marijuana...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Rescue Ranch to host Coffee with Critters on February 24

Rescue Ranch will host Coffee with Critters on Friday, February 24, from 8 to 10 a.m. This drop-in, free community breakfast will introduce folks to a few of the more than 80 animal ambassadors. Staff will share how these permanent residents assist in weekly programing. In addition, staff will discuss the nonprofit’s plans for 2023.
STATESVILLE, NC
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015024-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. DETENTION DEPUTY SHERIFF (BAILIFF) Posting End Date: 01/26/2023TELECOMMUNICATOR I – CALL TAKE. TRANSIT DRIVER II W/ CDL (PART TIME) Position: 622004. Code: 60015191-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: ICATS OPERATIONAL. Posting End Date: 01/26/2023. Salary: $16.26-$25.36. TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL ( PART TIME)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

