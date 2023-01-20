Fire in Northwest Dallas produces plumes of black smoke

A fire in Northwest Dallas sent plumes of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon.

Jason Evans with Dallas Fire Rescue says around 3:30 several people called 9-1-1 to report an 18-wheeler on fire in a parking lot near Manana Drive and North Walton Walker Boulevard.

By the time firefighters got to the scene, the fire had spread to other vehicles, including school buses.

There were reports of an explosion. Evans says the vehicles involved were Compressed Natural Gas vehicles, and that explosion was a CNG tank.

Crews worked to put out the fire as well as spray water on other vehicles to keep the tanks cool.

*Video of the CNG explosion courtesy of Wesley McMillian and Andrew Tucker.

Fire crews are monitoring the situation. No word on a cause, or the number of trucks and buses that have burned.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram