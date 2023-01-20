ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fire in Northwest Dallas produces plumes of black smoke

 3 days ago

A fire in Northwest Dallas sent plumes of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon.

Jason Evans with Dallas Fire Rescue says around 3:30 several people called 9-1-1 to report an 18-wheeler on fire in a parking lot near Manana Drive and North Walton Walker Boulevard.

By the time firefighters got to the scene, the fire had spread to other vehicles, including school buses.

There were reports of an explosion. Evans says the vehicles involved were Compressed Natural Gas vehicles, and that explosion was a CNG tank.
Crews worked to put out the fire as well as spray water on other vehicles to keep the tanks cool.

*Video of the CNG explosion courtesy of Wesley McMillian and Andrew Tucker.

Fire crews are monitoring the situation. No word on a cause, or the number of trucks and buses that have burned.

dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash

DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

California shooting: DFW police add security at LNY events

DALLAS — After a lethal capturing within the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any considerations about potential violence at native events. As of 12:12 p.m. Sunday, 5 departments have launched statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD) The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple big rigs catch on fire in northwest Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire involving at least two big rigs is sending thick black smoke into the air in northwest Dallas.The scene is near I-35 and Manana - just north of Loop 12 - Northwest Highway.No word yet what has caused the trucks to catch fire.Multiple Dallas fire rescue crews are on the scene.We've not had any reports of injuries.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person was killed in a fiery crash in West Dallas early Friday morning. Authorities said the driver lost control while speeding down Wycliff Avenue, near Irving Boulevard. The car hit a utility pole, then crashed into a business, and burst into flames. Firefighters found the victim inside...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Endangered vulture found dead at Dallas Zoo under 'unusual' circumstances

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo announced on Saturday evening that an endangered vulture was found dead under "unusual" circumstances. Zoo staff found the vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat and noted that the death did not appear to be due to natural causes. This is third unusual incident at the Dallas Zoo this month. On Jan. 13, the zoo closed for a day after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after someone had apparently used a tool to cut a hole in the enclosure.While investigating the escape, staff discovered that a similar hole had been cut in...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Wintry mix possible on Tuesday

DALLAS - There is a chance North Texas could see a wintry mix on Tuesday. While it's expected to be dry the rest of the weekend and on Monday, a major storm system could bring a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. After starting as a cold rain, there could be a...
DALLAS, TX
