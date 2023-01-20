ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
The Spun

Look: Video Of Arch Manning Practice Throw Is Going Viral

Arch Manning has already hit the practice field at the University of Texas.  He's starting his first semester as a college student and he has a lot of fans excited about his future since he was the top-rated recruit in the 2023 class.  That excitement was amplified even more when Manning ...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight

Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Comeback

NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report

As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team

The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral

Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far. As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral. It originated in a ...
SANTA CLARA, CA

