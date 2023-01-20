J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO