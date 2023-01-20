National Weather Service forecasters in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge office forecast potential tornadoes and severe storms for the middle of the week. In a Facebook post, the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported it has been monitoring the enhanced risk of severe weather forecast for the southern part of Louisiana from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO