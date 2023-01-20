Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball at Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report
What will No. 3 LSU women's basketball's energy be, back on the road, taking on a talented Alabama squad in Tuscaloosa?. In their last game, Kim Mulkey and her Tigers (19-0, 7-0) found themselves in their first knockdown, drag-out of the season in the fourth quarter at home against Arkansas.
postsouth.com
Everyone knows what's wrong with LSU basketball: Can Matt McMahon fix it?
BATON ROUGE - The problem with LSU basketball is obvious. And it isn't the Tigers' defense. LSU lost its sixth consecutive contest on Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against No. 9 Tennessee, 77-56. The Tigers were never competitive in a game where they outshot the Volunteers 48% to 45%.
postsouth.com
Turnovers sink LSU basketball in lopsided loss to No. 9 Tennessee
BATON ROUGE — Just because you look swell, doesn't mean you'll play well. LSU basketball – while donning white and gold retro jerseys in celebration of the school's 1979 SEC championship – learned that lesson against No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday as the Volunteers marched into Pete Maravich Assembly Center and smacked the Tigers 77-56.
postsouth.com
District action begins in boys prep basketball
Boys high school basketball action shifts from tournaments and non-district fare to district races for local squads in Iberville Parish this week. Here’s a look at the slate for the upcoming week:. WHITE CASTLE. The Bulldogs take aim at the District 8-1A championship when they entertain a solid Ascension...
postsouth.com
Rivals, district foes await local girls hoop squads
An assortment of longtime rivalries and district battles highlight the girls basketball picture as key showdowns loom for all four local programs. The Lady Green Devils have mounted a solid 17-9 record that includes a 50-35 win in the District 6-4A opener Jan. 20 at McKinley. PHS is set to...
postsouth.com
WEATHER: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms expected for south Louisiana
National Weather Service forecasters in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge office forecast potential tornadoes and severe storms for the middle of the week. In a Facebook post, the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported it has been monitoring the enhanced risk of severe weather forecast for the southern part of Louisiana from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
postsouth.com
'Targeted event': 12 injured in mass shooting at nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana nightclub early Sunday and wounded a dozen people in a "targeted attack," police said, marking one of the latest mass shootings in the U.S. One of the 12 victims was in critical condition after the shooting at the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge, police said.
postsouth.com
Reginald Tate receives Davis/Williams Award
A Plaquemine native who turned his life around after he spent much of his adulthood behind bars was recognized last week for the ministry that he formed to help lead young people in the right direction. Reginald Tate received the 2023 Davis/Williams Award during the annual Martin Luther King Day...
postsouth.com
Wreaths Across America held for first time at St. John Cemetery
The Daughters of the American Revolution John James Audubon chapter held its first Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Plaquemine before Christmas, with the help of Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council. “We could not have held the successful...
Comments / 0