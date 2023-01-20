ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Temporary post office opens on FMB

By Gwendolyn Salata
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Fort Myers Beach residents will return to a bit of post-hurricane normalcy Monday as they will no longer have to drive nearly an hour to get their mail.

The United States Postal Service said a temporary facility will be set up in the parking lot of the old Fort Myers Beach Post Office, located at 200 Carolina Ave., for residents in the 33931 and 33932 ZIP codes.

In addition to mail and package pickup, retail services and mailing boxes will be available.

The post office will be open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No retail services will be available on Saturdays, and the post office will be closed on Sundays.

If a resident had a box at the original post office, a new key will be provided during retail hours with proof of ID. The box number will remain the same as the original one.

When picking up mail and packages, residents must show an ID.

The Post Office is currently working on delivery points around the island to resume residential and business deliveries. Until then, Fort Myers Beach customers will no longer need to drive to the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center on Jetport Loop for mail services.

