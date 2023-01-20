Read full article on original website
Encounters at sea: Giant squid and great white sharks
In travel news this week, China is on the move as the Lunar New Year rush gets underway, a boy makes the catch of a lifetime, temperatures drop to minus 80 F in the world’s coldest city, plus what it’s like to spend the night in an igloo in the Alps. (Spoiler: It’s absolutely freezing).
ESG beat Wall Street in one important way last year
ESG funds — investments that evaluate companies using environmental, social and governance factors — just survived a tumultuous 2022. They also managed to perform in line with the general market while doing so, and attract new money — a good sign for the future of responsible investing.
Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani is addicted to ChatGPT
Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani says he is addicted to ChatGPT, the powerful new AI tool that interacts with users in an eerily convincing and conversational way. In a LinkedIn post last week, the 60-year-old India tycoon said that the release of ChatGPT was a “transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures.”
