Johnson City Press
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — A veteran Sullivan County math teacher with 28 years in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach has made this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Johnson City Press
Students from David Crockett High School participate in welding events
Five students from David Crockett High School recently traveled to Northeast State Community College to test for their welding dual credit articulations. Maddi Burgess, Jeremiah Julian, Zayden McCurry, Lee McKinney and Ethan Shell traveled to Northeast State with their welding instructor, Andrew Silvers. Of the group, McCurry was the only one to pass the welding test and receive his dual credit articulation. However, Silvers recognized the hard work of each of the students and said that they will continue to build on their skills so that they can retake the test and earn their credits.
Johnson City Press
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said.
Johnson City Press
D-B math teacher and former coach Adam Gourley in Teacher Spotlight
KINGSPORT — Math teacher and former coach Aaron Gourley is the latest in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Johnson City Press
YMCA Brighter Horizon Youth Center to start offering parent workshops
ROGERSVILLE— The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year. The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
Johnson City Press
Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday
Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
Johnson City Press
New voting system to be put to the test at Washington County Commission meeting
Washington County commissioners are expected to unveil a new voting and vote tallying system at their monthly meeting on Monday. Commissioners will test the new equipment when they vote on resolutions to accept state funding for programs to help reduce recidivism at the Washington County Detention Center and to address food insecurity in the county.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan commission honors Fleenor, squabbles over money
BLOUNTVILLE — Jerry Fleenor has delivered four babies, helped rescue a woman from a truck dangling over an overpass and been shot by a would-be convenience story robber. That was during a public safety career spanning more than half a century and counting.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 23
Jan. 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of especial interest to those in Elizabethton, Jonesboro and Johnson City. Beginning with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Jan. 22, readers learned that “James Toncray and Miss Annie Carter were marred...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history
The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the grand master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill wins by thin margin over D-B at NE Tennessee Swim Championships
KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936....
Johnson City Press
Bays Mountain wolf, Takoda, euthanized
One of the wolves at Bays Mountain, Takoda, was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a press release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of veterinarian staff at the University of Tennessee, the release states.
Johnson City Press
BMA remembers late Vice Mayor Mike McIntire
KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even ran for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire. But at the end of the day, according to the city's current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Gate City at West Ridge basketball
West Ridge celebrated homecoming Saturday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with an interstate sweep of Gate City. After the Lady Wolves pulled out a 46-40 win, the West Ridge boys rallied to claim a 54-53 victory.
Johnson City Press
Goats going for $1,500 each for G.O.A.T. festival
A herd of goats soon will move across the Model City, and you can sponsor one for $1,500. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. The media Friday morning got an advance look at on of the unpainted goats, of of which will formally be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The new arts and crafts festival will debut April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Each goat of the 10 goats will be cloaked in creativity, directed by the sponsor and executed by a local artist.
Johnson City Press
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport then wound up broke down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Elizabethton basketball
Elizabethton hosted West Ridge for its basketball homecoming on Friday night. The Lady Cyclones put away the Lady Wolves 50-39, but the West Ridge boys played the role of spoiler by racing off to a 75-55 nonconference win.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Witcher leads the way as West Ridge downs Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — West Ridge earned a season sweep of Elizabethton with a 75-55 victory on Friday night at Treadway Gymnasium. Wade Witcher led the Wolves offensively with 20 points. Will Harris finished with 16 points, going 4 for 6 from 3-point range.
Johnson City Press
Lady Vols rally past Tigers, move to 8-0 in SEC
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee survived a scare at Missouri on Sunday, rallying from a five-point deficit in the final minute and a half to claim a 68-65 women’s basketball victory that kept its Southeastern Conference record perfect. Sara Puckett hit a couple of key 3-pointers and grabbed a...
