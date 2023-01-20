A herd of goats soon will move across the Model City, and you can sponsor one for $1,500. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. The media Friday morning got an advance look at on of the unpainted goats, of of which will formally be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The new arts and crafts festival will debut April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Each goat of the 10 goats will be cloaked in creativity, directed by the sponsor and executed by a local artist.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO