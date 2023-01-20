Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
Columbia Missourian
An Element of Realness: The Niedermeyer Apartments
The Niedermeyer apartments sit at the corner of Tenth and Cherry streets in downtown Columbia. Ten years ago, however, the building was set to be demolished. In its place was a plan to build a high-rise student apartment complex. Enter MU mathematics professor Dr. Nakhle Asmar, who also owns rental property in the city. He purchased the building from Collegiate Housing Partners. Since then, the Niedermeyer has continued to house students and working people, alike.
Columbia Missourian
Community outreach van seeks to address health care disparities
A new health outreach van is ready to travel to communities across Boone County. The aim of the Health on Wheels van is to address health care disparities in Boone County. Workers will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines, health assessments, education on chronic diseases and referrals to community resources.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia celebrates Black excellence at awards ceremony
When Ciara Tatum took the stage at the Black Excellence Awards as the winner of the Best Educator category, her dress sparkling in the light, she reflected on her profession as well as the event’s mission of bringing together Columbia’s Black community. “I’m blessed to have a career...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman High School club's 'Kewpie Thrift Store' raises funds for hurricane relief
Vickie Zimmermann ventured into Hickman High School's "Kewpie Thrift Store" for the first time on Saturday morning. It was her granddaughter's second birthday, and she was looking for a good bargain. "She really enjoys the things her grandmother gets her, so I must be doing something right," Zimmermann said. She...
Columbia Missourian
Minimizing waste is a climate imperative
The City of Columbia has made a commitment to address the existential threat represented by climate change. To do this, we — as a city and as individuals — need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in half this decade and work to get to zero emissions as soon as possible. Waste minimization has a major role to play in allowing us to meet this necessary goal.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia resident dies after Osage Beach shooting Friday
A shooting in Osage Beach on Friday resulted in the death of Columbia resident Micah Aman and the injury of another man. Officers were dispatched around 8:25 p.m. Friday to respond to the shooting. Police found two men who had been shot: Aman, 20, and Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach.
Columbia Missourian
Every hat tells a story: Bailey Popejoy hosts hat shaping pop-up
During the first day of a two-day hat shaping pop-up, Bailey Popejoy brought her artisanal expertise to Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. Popejoy’s business, Rocking M Ranch, does “a little bit of everything.” While she was in high school, Popejoy worked retail at a Western store in Sedalia. This was when she first learned about hats. After graduating from college, she and her parents opened a Western store in Stover, where her interest in hats only grew. She attended hat shaping workshops in Texas and studied with custom hat shapers.
Columbia Missourian
Frank's 26 points not enough as Tigers fall to Tennessee
Tennessee overcame a five-point deficit in the final minute to outlast Missouri 68-65 in a back-and-forth game Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The Lady Vols were led by a 17-point from Sarah Puckett and 15 for Rickea Jackson to remain undefeated in conference play.
Columbia Missourian
Local high schools compete in Hickman wrestling tournaments
Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School. Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with...
Columbia Missourian
No. 4 Alabama too much for Tigers in second half
A slow end to the first half and a rough start to the final 20 minutes doomed Missouri in its 85-64 loss to No. 4 Alabama, who MU coach Dennis Gates referred to last week as the No. 1 team in the country. Behind five consecutive points from Jahvon Quinerly...
Columbia Missourian
Takeaways from Missouri men's basketball's loss to No. 4 Alabama
With Kobe Brown being ruled out just 30 minutes before Missouri men's basketball's clash against No. 4 Alabama, it was always going to be a difficult task for the Tigers. A scrappy effort kept the Tigers at arm's length in the opening period, but runs at the end of the first and beginning of the second half helped the Crimson Tide pull away for an 84-65 win.
Comments / 0