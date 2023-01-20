Generally, we’re not big fans of up-badging. After all, who are you really trying to impress with an AMG badge on your C300? I guess everyone’s allowed to like what they like, but come on. Humblebadging, on the other hand, is much cooler. An E39 M5 badged as a 518i? Go for it. A couple of people will probably appreciate what you’ve done when they notice it. And yet, we can’t help but appreciate how well-executed this technically up-badged BMW Mazda6 is.

3 HOURS AGO