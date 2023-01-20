Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
How Does a BMW Grille Look So Good on a Mazda6?
Generally, we’re not big fans of up-badging. After all, who are you really trying to impress with an AMG badge on your C300? I guess everyone’s allowed to like what they like, but come on. Humblebadging, on the other hand, is much cooler. An E39 M5 badged as a 518i? Go for it. A couple of people will probably appreciate what you’ve done when they notice it. And yet, we can’t help but appreciate how well-executed this technically up-badged BMW Mazda6 is.
Jalopnik
Bentley Celebrates its 2020 Bathurst Win With Two (2) Special Edition Continental GTs
If you’re in the market for a limited-edition or bespoke Bentley, you’re spoiled for choice these days. The British outfit and its Mulliner customer customization service have been making some wonderful one-offs and rarities in recent years. And for its next limited-edition project, Bentley has turned to its Bathurst-winning race cars for inspiration. And yes, the automaker is only building two of them.
Jalopnik
Porsche Is Retrofitting New Infotainment Into Old Models From the Early 2000s
Porsche is bringing modern infotainment into the cabin of its cars from the 2000s, including the 911, Boxster, Cayman and Cayenne. Porsche Classic is offering to update the dashboard of certain models with a pricey new head unit that brings a touchscreen, USB connectivity, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
Jalopnik
Tesla Can Slash its Prices Because its Cars Are So Cheap to Build
There’s a reason why Tesla has been able to drastically cut its vehicle prices across the board without breaking a sweat. The automaker reportedly earns more money per vehicle than literally all of its rivals. Now, Reuters reports that Tesla is using that fact as another weapon in the EV price war.
Jalopnik
Someone Please Buy and Then Actually Drive This 37-Mile 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is an objectively awesome car. Even the F-body Firebird that Jason Torchinsky (may he rest in peace) said was uglier than a Mitsuoka Orochi. He claimed he was willing to prove it with his fists, and he’s no longer here anymore, so you can probably guess how that fight went. Trans Am superiority, baby. Good news is, if you want to be superior, Barrett-Jackson will be auctioning off a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that would be perfect for you.
Jalopnik
IMSA's Pit Lane Is Going to Sound Very Different This Year
The 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Championship kicks off next week with the Rolex 24 at Daytona and, with it, a new generation of GTP hybrid prototypes. Between Cadillac, Porsche, Acura and BMW, there’s plenty of change to be enthusiastic about within the top class, but one difference that may surprise you on race day will be the sound coming from pit lane.
Comments / 0