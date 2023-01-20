ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU women's basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01P8FI_0kKnUH8h00

How much can be derived from the first time you play a conference opponent for the second meeting?

To Kim Mulkey, it's all about the improvements teams have made in what they already lean in on.

No. 3 LSU (18-0, 6-0) hosts Arkansas (14-3, 4-1) inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday night (8 p.m., SEC Network). It's been just three weeks since the Tigers opened up SEC play in Fayetteville and left with a 24-point win over the homestanding Razorbacks.

It was a dominating performance last time, will and should it be again?

While LSU sophomore star forward Angel Reese seems to get better each time she steps onto the floor, now with 18 straight double-doubles, the team should expect a tougher fight to second go around with Arkansas.

SCOUTING REPORTLSU women's basketball vs. Arkansas: Score prediction, scouting report

ALEXIS MORRISAlexis Morris, LSU women's basketball benefit from switch to point guard

SEIMONE AUGUSTUS STATUECast in bronze, Seimone Augustus statue proves LSU women's basketball legend still 'The Show'

Mike Neighbors' group has rediscovered their outside shot with Makayla Daniels, Samara Spencer and Chrissy Carr helping lead the squad to a four-game win streak since the loss to LSU. The Tigers, led by senior guard Alexis Morris, Jasmine Carson and freshman Flau'jae Johnson, will need to defend the 3-point line as well as they've been guarding it of late.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

LSU Tigers meet Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday night on SEC Network at 8 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Razorbacks showing promise with perimeter shooting

Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) needed a win in the worst way on Saturday, and a sputtering Ole Miss squad served as the sacrificial lamb for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. While it will take far more than rolling over the Rebels to convince folks the Hogs are back, there is a promising pattern developing when it comes to the perimeter shooting to keep an eye on.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Take Two Wins in Home Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In head coach Jay Udwadia’s coaching debut at Arkansas, the men’s tennis team (4-0) started out its home season with two wins in a doubleheader against Wichita State and Lamar. “The atmosphere was great. It was fun for the team to play in front...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police search for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 50-year-old man. Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton-backed airplane manufacturer Game Composites offers job interviews for UA course completion

General aviation airplane manufacturer Game Composites in Bentonville is offering guaranteed job interviews to people who complete a course in aerospace composite manufacturing offered by the University of Arkansas Global Campus’ professional and workforce development division. According to a UA news release, industry leaders developed the course as part...
BENTONVILLE, AR
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy