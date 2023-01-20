Kennebunk country singer Michael Corleto has Nashville plan: 'Might as well shoot big'

Greetings! Welcome to Friday and to the latest newsletter from your Coast Star connection. Hope you had a fantastic week and are all set to enjoy the weekend.

Here are five highlights from the past week of news in our coverage area:

Nashville, here he comes

If you're a country music fan, there's a chance you've seen Michael Corleto , 19, perform, whether at Vinegar Hill Music Theater in Arundel, Funky Bow Brewery in Lyman, or even at his father's barber shop, Lucky's on Main Street in his hometown of Kennebunk. The local singer-songwriter has big plans for 2023: he intends to head to Nashville to begin his career in country music. But first, he has a stop in Windham, here in Maine.

Needed in RSU 21: Bus drivers

Just last spring, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited RSU 21 and noted that its transportation department was fully staffed at the time with 33 bus drivers, 18 aides and two mechanics for its fleet of 53 buses. That was then. Now RSU 21 has joined other school districts throughout Maine and elsewhere in experiencing a shortage of bus drivers. The district's transportation department has found ways to adapt to the shortage these last few months, and now they're hoping a hiring event this Wednesday, Jan. 25, will help close the labor gap and get more bus drivers on the road.

Capping cannabis

Officials in Wells are proposing a retroactive ordinance to cap the number of registered medical marijuana dispensaries allowed in the community. At first, they considered a cap of one. Now they are considering a higher cap but would like input from residents before they make any final decisions.

Standoff in Wells

A standoff with police at a home in Wells ended with a man taking his own life on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Fugitive nabbed

In Wells earlier this week, authorities arrested a fugitive who had been on the run from the law ever since he allegedly committed an act of domestic violence in Biddeford on Christmas Day.

