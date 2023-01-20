Man arrested for December homicide

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened late last year.

33-year-old Michael Ralston was arrested by Metro’s Criminal Apprehension Team on Wednesday. He’s currently in the Clark County Detention Center, facing open murder with a deadly weapon charges.

LVMPD says that back on December 28 th they were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of west Charleston, where the victim lived. Responding officers found a woman inside her apartment, dead at the scene. Police say that she had been stabbed.

Police have not yet said what the relationship was between Ralston and the victim.

The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.