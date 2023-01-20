ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Warriors And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green.

As for the Celtics, they will be without Danilo Gallinari, while JD Davison, Mfiondu Kabengele and Jaylen Brown have been upgraded to available.

Brown had missed three games in a row with an adductor injury and is currently averaging 27.1 points per contest.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green on Thursday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Robert Williams on Thursday."

The Warriors and Celtics faced off in the 2022 NBA Finals, and the Warriors won the series in six games to win their fourth title in eight seasons.

This is their first time playing in Boston since Game 6 of the NBA Finals (when they closed out the series).

Earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Celtics 123-107 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

They come into the night with a 22-22 record in 44 games, which has them tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, with a 33-12 record in 45 games.

On the road, the Warriors are 5-17 in 22 games, while the Celtics are 17-5 in 22 games hosted in Boston.

