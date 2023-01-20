Class of 2024 CB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins Commits to UCLA Football

The Mater Dei (CA) standout picked the Bruins over college football powers such as Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Georgia.

The Bruins have their first member of next year's recruiting class.

Class of 2024 cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins has verbally committed to UCLA football, the Mater Dei (CA) prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. Dunbar-Hawkins put the Bruins in his top 11 on Tuesday night, and wound up picking them over Washington, Michigan, Colorado, Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia, Oregon, TCU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

"I kinda just want a place where I can call home, where my family can come and watch and I feel like I can fit the program, fit the scheme and develop my game to be able to take it to the next level," Dunbar-Hawkins told Sports Illustrated's Max Torres on Wednesday.

Dunbar-Hawkins also had offers from Kansas, Maryland, Hawaii, Arizona State, Miami (FL), Washington State, USC, Arizona, San Diego State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Western Kentucky, Utah, Purdue, SMU, San Jose State and Colorado State.

With Dunbar-Hawkins' commitment, UCLA's 2024 recruiting class now ranks No. 29 in the country and No. 6 in the Pac-12, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Dunbar-Hawkins' most recent offer came from the Bruins back in September, and he was on campus for a tour and photoshoot in October. When Mater Dei played at the Rose Bowl for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game in November, Dunbar-Hawkins wore a UCLA jacket during warmups. He also sported UCLA Jordan Brand gloves throughout the season.

Per MaxPreps, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner played eight games in 2022, finishing the season with 14 tackles and one pass defended. During his sophomore year at Alemany (CA), Dunbar-Hawkins racked up 51 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions.

Dunbar-Hawkins is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. In the 247Sports Composite, Dunbar-Hawkins ranks as the No. 25 player in California, the No. 26 cornerback in the country and the No. 272 overall prospect in his class.

UCLA has two Mater Dei graduates in their secondary already – safety William Nimmo Jr. and cornerback Jaylin Davies – and they are adding a third in Dunbar-Hawkins.

Of the 21 offers the Bruins have sent out to 2024 prospects, five have gone to Mater Dei players. Quarterback Elijah Brown earned his offer in January 2022, while offensive linemen DeAndre Carter and Brandon Baker picked theirs up in March and cornerback Zabien Brown got one in May.

Dunbar-Hawkins is the third-highest rated commit defensive backs coach Brian Norwood has reeled in since joining the program in 2020, behind only cornerback Devin Kirkwood and safety Kamari Ramsey.

According to multiple reports that surfaced Thursday , UCLA is set to hire Sacramento State's Kodi Whitfield as their new cornerbacks coach. That puts Norwood's current position of defensive backs coach into question, as he would likely become a safeties coach if he were to stay in Westwood.

Norwood's newest commit has the potential to move to safety as well, even if most of his experience at the high school level is at corner. Dunbar-Hawkins' relationship with the veteran coach, as well as how the staff views his future, could play a part in what position group he joins when he arrives on campus in 2024.

