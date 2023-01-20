ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Class of 2024 CB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins Commits to UCLA Football

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ffpg5_0kKnTqcz00

The Mater Dei (CA) standout picked the Bruins over college football powers such as Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Georgia.

The Bruins have their first member of next year's recruiting class.

Class of 2024 cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins has verbally committed to UCLA football, the Mater Dei (CA) prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. Dunbar-Hawkins put the Bruins in his top 11 on Tuesday night, and wound up picking them over Washington, Michigan, Colorado, Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia, Oregon, TCU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

"I kinda just want a place where I can call home, where my family can come and watch and I feel like I can fit the program, fit the scheme and develop my game to be able to take it to the next level," Dunbar-Hawkins told Sports Illustrated's Max Torres on Wednesday.

Dunbar-Hawkins also had offers from Kansas, Maryland, Hawaii, Arizona State, Miami (FL), Washington State, USC, Arizona, San Diego State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Western Kentucky, Utah, Purdue, SMU, San Jose State and Colorado State.

With Dunbar-Hawkins' commitment, UCLA's 2024 recruiting class now ranks No. 29 in the country and No. 6 in the Pac-12, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Dunbar-Hawkins' most recent offer came from the Bruins back in September, and he was on campus for a tour and photoshoot in October. When Mater Dei played at the Rose Bowl for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game in November, Dunbar-Hawkins wore a UCLA jacket during warmups. He also sported UCLA Jordan Brand gloves throughout the season.

Per MaxPreps, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner played eight games in 2022, finishing the season with 14 tackles and one pass defended. During his sophomore year at Alemany (CA), Dunbar-Hawkins racked up 51 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions.

Dunbar-Hawkins is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. In the 247Sports Composite, Dunbar-Hawkins ranks as the No. 25 player in California, the No. 26 cornerback in the country and the No. 272 overall prospect in his class.

UCLA has two Mater Dei graduates in their secondary already – safety William Nimmo Jr. and cornerback Jaylin Davies – and they are adding a third in Dunbar-Hawkins.

Of the 21 offers the Bruins have sent out to 2024 prospects, five have gone to Mater Dei players. Quarterback Elijah Brown earned his offer in January 2022, while offensive linemen DeAndre Carter and Brandon Baker picked theirs up in March and cornerback Zabien Brown got one in May.

Dunbar-Hawkins is the third-highest rated commit defensive backs coach Brian Norwood has reeled in since joining the program in 2020, behind only cornerback Devin Kirkwood and safety Kamari Ramsey.

According to multiple reports that surfaced Thursday , UCLA is set to hire Sacramento State's Kodi Whitfield as their new cornerbacks coach. That puts Norwood's current position of defensive backs coach into question, as he would likely become a safeties coach if he were to stay in Westwood.

Norwood's newest commit has the potential to move to safety as well, even if most of his experience at the high school level is at corner. Dunbar-Hawkins' relationship with the veteran coach, as well as how the staff views his future, could play a part in what position group he joins when he arrives on campus in 2024.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF KHRISTIAN DUNBAR-HAWKINS/TWITTER

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU re-offers 4-star Texas commit

Hunter Moddon is a 6-foot, 170-pound, four-star athlete from Houston where he plays for Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake Falcons finished the 2022 season 5-5 and failed to miss the playoffs. Moddon doesn’t have any Crystal Ball projections at this time, but he is currently committed to coach Steve Sarkesian and the Texas Longhorns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
DawgsDaily

Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?

The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite.  The Carolinas ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach

The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization... The post Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy