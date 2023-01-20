ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
WEST MONROE, LA
RadarOnline

White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked

A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange. A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention. Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPPJ to look at familiar face for Parish Administrator

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury could be looking to a familiar face to fill the void after it voted earlier this month not to renew the contract of former Parish Administrator Doug Postel. A meeting has been set for a 6 p.m. start Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse’s LPPJ...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made on domestic call

A Choudrant man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies met with a woman who said Walter C. Freeman, Jr., 62, had struck her with a broomstick and pushed her down at their residence. When she fell, she suffered a deep cut on her forearm and an injury to her head.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested on campus

Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
GRAMBLING, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild

Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy