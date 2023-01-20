Read full article on original website
Related
Ouachita Parish Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school's Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana where racist remarks were made about about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe. Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.
KNOE TV8
Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan
West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked
A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange. A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention. Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPPJ to look at familiar face for Parish Administrator
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury could be looking to a familiar face to fill the void after it voted earlier this month not to renew the contract of former Parish Administrator Doug Postel. A meeting has been set for a 6 p.m. start Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse’s LPPJ...
KNOE TV8
Fundraiser held for NELA man that lost his life after tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company, LLC say they will be having a fundraiser to raise money for Pat Bass’ family on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the OIB Plaza parking lot. The fundraiser will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. C & C Tree...
Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La. We are so fortunate to […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at Trenton Baptist Church on Jan. 22, 2023. The item was left by the side door of the church according to WMPD. WMPD says they called the Monroe Police Department Bomb Squad,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made on domestic call
A Choudrant man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies met with a woman who said Walter C. Freeman, Jr., 62, had struck her with a broomstick and pushed her down at their residence. When she fell, she suffered a deep cut on her forearm and an injury to her head.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Rayville in Calvary Baptist event
The Bossier Bearkats defeated Rayville 60-56 in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist Saturday afternoon. Tahj Roots and Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Kerel Woods added 16. Bossier (13-9) resumes District 1-4A play at Northwood Tuesday. Rayville dropped to 13-9.
2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses
The metro narcotics unit have arrested two men in connection to drug charges.
KTBS
Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
KNOE TV8
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested on campus
Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild
Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested
Monroe Police arrested a woman drunkenly walking in and out of traffic.
Union Parish hit and run suspect captured in Ouachita Parish during traffic stop
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Turnbow was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Once Turnbow makes a bond on his charges in Ouachita Parish, he will be extradited to Union Parish and booked for Hit and Run. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The […]
19-year-old Franklin Parish woman fatally struck by vehicle; incident under investigation
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 2:57 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in Gilbert, La. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 19-year-old female was struck after entering the southbound lanes of U.S. 425. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin […]
Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union […]
Monroe PD’s shooting investigation lands man in jail for allegedly possessing firearm and over 2 pounds of narcotics
Officials went on to interview 18-year-old Kadarrious Payton and he allegedly admitted that the narcotics and firearm belonged to him.
Comments / 0