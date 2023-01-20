ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

'We made history today:' First Missourian set to be released from prison after passing of Amendment 3

By Delaney Tarpley, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
KOMU
 3 days ago
Comments / 11

Diana Barnes
3d ago

Now that Government decided to get in on drug dealing, I guess marijuana isn't the gate way drug they incarcerated millions for.

Reply
8
Christine Odorizzi
3d ago

Prayers that this man stays sober and lives a productive life. He deserves this release. 👍

Reply
5
Brandon Reynolds
3d ago

good no one should ever go to jail for possession of plant matter

Reply
8
