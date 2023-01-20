Read full article on original website
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Two teens detained in connection with multiple attempted burglaries in Palms of Archer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isaiah Markee Littlejohn, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with prowling, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after a series of burglaries in Palms of Archer. A 17-year-old male is listed as a co-defendant in the case.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
WCJB
Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for armed burglary of home near his campsite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Medina, 35, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, petit theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly taking a pipe from the porch of a residence near his campsite. Medina is reportedly homeless and camps behind the victims’ neighbor’s home...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested after allegedly banging on doors and windows of wrong house while intoxicated
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alan Steven Molina, 28, was arrested early this morning and charged with criminal mischief and violation of probation after police were called to a home where he was allegedly beating on the doors and windows. When a Gainesville Police Department officer arrived at the residence in...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
alachuachronicle.com
Man who allegedly ran over an occupied tent said he was scaring off a bear
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adam Andrew Marini, 50, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly running over an occupied tent with a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a campsite in the 3800 block of NW 39th Avenue at 4:50 a.m. this morning and reportedly found a Honda CRV parked near a tent that he described as “smashed.”
niceville.com
Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison
FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for stalking says one of the victims asks him for help through extrasensory perception
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jeremiah Michealel Nelson, 24, was arrested yesterday and charged with stalking and trespassing after the victims produced video evidence that he had come to their residence 27 times since November. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call from the victims at 1:00 a.m. on...
WCJB
67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
Independent Florida Alligator
Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide
A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
WCJB
Trenton man arrested on several felony charges, includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is behind bars in Gilchrist County on multiple charges. Last Friday, Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence near Southwest 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant/landlord issue. After an extensive investigation, deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Jr. for several...
alachuachronicle.com
Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
mycbs4.com
Fatal crash in Gainesville involving woman and her dog
Around 7:30p.m, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), responded to the scene of a fatal accident last night. Police say a woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road on Northwest 53rd Avenue when a minivan traveling west hit them both. GPD says the driver remained on the scene...
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
alachuachronicle.com
13-time convicted felon charged with 8 new felonies after traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Demariro Terrell Robinson, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling dangerous drugs, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a convenience store, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, committing a felony with a firearm, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license (3rd or subsequent violation).
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
