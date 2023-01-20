ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
WCJB

Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for armed burglary of home near his campsite

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Medina, 35, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, petit theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly taking a pipe from the porch of a residence near his campsite. Medina is reportedly homeless and camps behind the victims’ neighbor’s home...
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
alachuachronicle.com

Man who allegedly ran over an occupied tent said he was scaring off a bear

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adam Andrew Marini, 50, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly running over an occupied tent with a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a campsite in the 3800 block of NW 39th Avenue at 4:50 a.m. this morning and reportedly found a Honda CRV parked near a tent that he described as “smashed.”
niceville.com

Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison

FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
WCJB

67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
Independent Florida Alligator

Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
alachuachronicle.com

Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
mycbs4.com

Fatal crash in Gainesville involving woman and her dog

Around 7:30p.m, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), responded to the scene of a fatal accident last night. Police say a woman and her dog were attempting to cross the road on Northwest 53rd Avenue when a minivan traveling west hit them both. GPD says the driver remained on the scene...
Independent Florida Alligator

LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges

Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
alachuachronicle.com

13-time convicted felon charged with 8 new felonies after traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Demariro Terrell Robinson, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling dangerous drugs, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a convenience store, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, committing a felony with a firearm, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license (3rd or subsequent violation).
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
