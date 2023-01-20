ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Related
KFVS12

First Alert: Accumulating snow likely late Tues. into Wed.

(KFVS) - We are watching an approaching winter storm closely. Timing right now shows rain will switch over to snow as colder air moves in Tuesday evening and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Travel impacts are likely in some places. A winter storm watch has already been issued for several...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Mid week snow is on the way

Mid – Missouri could end up with as much as 5 – inches of snow after the next round of winter weather blows in Tuesday night and Wednesday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack crew says the rain snow – mix will hit by Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

WEATHER SERVICE: Winter storm expected to begin Tuesday

The National Weather Service reported early Sunday a winter storm will strike Tuesday into Wednesday in the Ozarks and south-central Missouri. It said the remaining uncertainties include the storm track, changeover timing of rain to snow, the exact amounts and the areas of greatest impacts. Well, living in the Ozarks...
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.
KANSAS STATE
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.

SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
koamnewsnow.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone

NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 23rd, 2023

(Statewide) -- Missouri’s flu cases continue to be widespread but are declining. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says overall, flu-like illness has declined to what is considered a low category. State data shows about 14-hundred cases reported in the latest report, compared to the previous week’s 35-hundred cases. Eastern Missouri has the most cases, followed by southwest Missouri. The age group getting hit with the flu the most is ages 5-24 and then 25-49. (Statewide) -- Missouri’s elk numbers continue to grow. Jason Isabel, with the State Department of Conservation, says the department, in association with several others, have been working hard to bring elk back to the state. Isabel tells Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph that the state currently has between 275 and 300 elk and the goal is to get the population to around four or five hundred. Missouri brought back elk hunting three years ago. Isabel also says they are great for tourism.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Calling all Missouri deer hunters!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
MISSOURI STATE

