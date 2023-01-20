(Statewide) -- Missouri’s flu cases continue to be widespread but are declining. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says overall, flu-like illness has declined to what is considered a low category. State data shows about 14-hundred cases reported in the latest report, compared to the previous week’s 35-hundred cases. Eastern Missouri has the most cases, followed by southwest Missouri. The age group getting hit with the flu the most is ages 5-24 and then 25-49. (Statewide) -- Missouri’s elk numbers continue to grow. Jason Isabel, with the State Department of Conservation, says the department, in association with several others, have been working hard to bring elk back to the state. Isabel tells Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph that the state currently has between 275 and 300 elk and the goal is to get the population to around four or five hundred. Missouri brought back elk hunting three years ago. Isabel also says they are great for tourism.

