Not that Final Four, silly. The important one. With the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in the books, we're just two games away from knowing who will face off in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. In the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game that is already shrouded in uncertainty. In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will face the unenviable task of doing what the New York Giants most assuredly could not—slow down the juggernaut that is the Philadelphia Eagles.

10 HOURS AGO