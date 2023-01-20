Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen Downplays Stefon Diggs Exchange on Bills Sideline: 'It's Not Fun Losing'
The broadcast of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game captured Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs expressing frustration toward Josh Allen during the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback addressed the topic Monday. "Guys are competitive. Again, we don't want to lose," Allen told reporters. "It's not fun losing....
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Says Russell Wilson 'Is Washed' amid Sean Payton, Broncos HC Rumors
One NFL team executive is already throwing in the towel on Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson. The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke with an exec who weighed the positives and negatives of coaching the Broncos, with Wilson falling firmly in the latter category. "Denver has the best tradition, and the new...
Bleacher Report
Cameraman Noah Bullard: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Apologized for Postgame Altercation
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy apologized to the cameraman he crossed paths with on his way to the locker room following Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. Noah Bullard said on Twitter that he met privately with McCarthy. The coach had shoved...
Bleacher Report
Texans HC Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans, Eagles' Jonathan Gannon 'Strong Candidates'
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon "remain strong candidates" for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Per that report, Ryans' history with Texans owner Janice McNair and Gannon's connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
Bleacher Report
Examining Impact of Aaron Rodgers' Contract on Potential Packers Trade amid Rumors
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday on Postseason NFL Countdown that "there is a real possibility" the Green Bay Packers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers discuss a trade this offseason, though he added he didn't believe the Packers would send him to another NFC team. On Monday, ProFootballTalk's Peter King wrote...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Ripped by Twitter for Not Being 'The Guy' in Loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium behind an abysmal performance from veteran quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. He also rushed for 22 yards...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Touted as 'That Dude' After Bengals Dominate Bills in Playoffs
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. They quickly put that notion to rest. The Bengals were dominant on both sides of the ball at Highmark Stadium en route to an 27-10 win over the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Josh Allen Doesn't Believe Surgery is 'Necessary' for Elbow Injury
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen believes he doesn't need surgery to repair the elbow injury that limited him for the second half of the season. "We don't think an operation is necessary at this time," Allen told reporters. Allen added that rest and recovery will help the injury, which will...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Strengths, Weaknesses of NFL Playoff Teams in NFC and AFC Championship Games
Not that Final Four, silly. The important one. With the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in the books, we're just two games away from knowing who will face off in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. In the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game that is already shrouded in uncertainty. In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will face the unenviable task of doing what the New York Giants most assuredly could not—slow down the juggernaut that is the Philadelphia Eagles.
New Report Reveals How Much Guaranteed Money Ravens Offered Lamar Jackson
New information shared by ESPN's Ryan Clark reveals just how far apart Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are when it comes to his new deal. According to Clark, a source with knowledge of the negotiations between the two sides says the former MVP was initially offered $113 million in guaranteed money ...
Bleacher Report
Report: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has High Ankle Sprain Injury, Will Play in Title Game
An MRI revealed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but plans to play in the AFC Championship Game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mahomes left his team's 27-20 win over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Day-to-Day With Calf Injury; Expected to Play vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is considered day-to-day with a calf contusion, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects the running back to play Sunday, via David Lombardi of The Athletic. The 49ers are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game after earning a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Post-Divisional Round Rankings and Super Bowl Odds
And then there were four. With the conclusion of the final games of the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, we now know which four teams will advance to face off in the conference championships on Sunday, Jan. 29. In the AFC, Joe Burrow and the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals bested...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: Predictions and Latest Odds Ahead of Conference Championships
The four best teams in the NFL will be participating on conference championship next weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were the class of the AFC and NFC throughout the regular season, while the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are worthy contenders to the top seeds. Each...
Bleacher Report
Damar Hamlin Joins Bills in Locker Room Before Bengals Game After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin joined his teammates in the locker room ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Welcome home, <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a>. ❤️💙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBUF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/OG88gibcVv">pic.twitter.com/OG88gibcVv</a>. This is the first Bills game Hamlin has attended since suffering cardiac arrest...
Bleacher Report
Trevor Lawrence's Elite Potential Excites NFL Twitter After Jaguars' Loss to Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason run ended Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, but there's a lot to be excited about if you're a fan of the Jags. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence proved his worth despite the loss,...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Expected to Use Franchise Tag Ahead of Contract Talks
While it is unclear when or if the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson will reach an agreement on a long-term contract, the Ravens reportedly won't let him hit free agency this offseason. Speaking Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Ravens are expected to place the...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Could Get Franchise Tag from DAL in NFL Free Agency
If it means retaining Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys might be willing to invest a lot of money in their backfield for the 2023 NFL season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Cowboys would consider applying the franchise tag to Pollard in order to prevent him from leaving in free agency.
