Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Says Russell Wilson 'Is Washed' amid Sean Payton, Broncos HC Rumors

One NFL team executive is already throwing in the towel on Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson. The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke with an exec who weighed the positives and negatives of coaching the Broncos, with Wilson falling firmly in the latter category. "Denver has the best tradition, and the new...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Cameraman Noah Bullard: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Apologized for Postgame Altercation

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy apologized to the cameraman he crossed paths with on his way to the locker room following Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. Noah Bullard said on Twitter that he met privately with McCarthy. The coach had shoved...
Bleacher Report

Texans HC Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans, Eagles' Jonathan Gannon 'Strong Candidates'

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon "remain strong candidates" for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Per that report, Ryans' history with Texans owner Janice McNair and Gannon's connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Burrow Touted as 'That Dude' After Bengals Dominate Bills in Playoffs

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals entered Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills as underdogs. They quickly put that notion to rest. The Bengals were dominant on both sides of the ball at Highmark Stadium en route to an 27-10 win over the Bills to reach the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Bills' Josh Allen Doesn't Believe Surgery is 'Necessary' for Elbow Injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen believes he doesn't need surgery to repair the elbow injury that limited him for the second half of the season. "We don't think an operation is necessary at this time," Allen told reporters. Allen added that rest and recovery will help the injury, which will...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Biggest Strengths, Weaknesses of NFL Playoff Teams in NFC and AFC Championship Games

Not that Final Four, silly. The important one. With the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in the books, we're just two games away from knowing who will face off in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. In the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year's AFC title game that is already shrouded in uncertainty. In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will face the unenviable task of doing what the New York Giants most assuredly could not—slow down the juggernaut that is the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Post-Divisional Round Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

And then there were four. With the conclusion of the final games of the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, we now know which four teams will advance to face off in the conference championships on Sunday, Jan. 29. In the AFC, Joe Burrow and the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals bested...
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl 2023: Predictions and Latest Odds Ahead of Conference Championships

The four best teams in the NFL will be participating on conference championship next weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were the class of the AFC and NFC throughout the regular season, while the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are worthy contenders to the top seeds. Each...
Bleacher Report

Damar Hamlin Joins Bills in Locker Room Before Bengals Game After Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin joined his teammates in the locker room ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Welcome home, <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a>. ❤️💙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBUF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/OG88gibcVv">pic.twitter.com/OG88gibcVv</a>. This is the first Bills game Hamlin has attended since suffering cardiac arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH

