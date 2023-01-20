Sysairesse Davis-Jackson is Sahuaro High School’s new in-house suspension teacher. Mrs. Davis started at Tucson High School in their registration office working with kids who needed assistance engaging in classrooms and helping them get to the root of why they get kicked out of class. Mrs. Davis was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, and spent 40 years of her life there. She moved to Arizona for the weather and new scenery in her work and life. Mrs. Davis wants to make a difference at Sahuaro High School for the students who need the support they deserve.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO