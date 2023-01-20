Read full article on original website
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
3-star California LB Kingston Lopa commits to Arizona
Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a monster start, with three commitments before the first month of 2023 is over. The latest to come on board is Kingston Lopa, a 3-star linebacker from Sacramento:. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Lopa is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 40 linebacker in...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona’s basketball arena destined from start to be named McKale Memorial Center
EDITOR NOTE: AllSportsTucson will run a series of posts leading up to the 50th anniversary of the first game ever played at McKale Center on Feb. 1, 1973. To catch up with other material posted please click here. Two months after the passing of James Fred (J.F.) “Pop” McKale in...
azdesertswarm.com
Courtney Ramey fuels Arizona’s revamped defensive identity
When Tommy Lloyd thinks about the factors that have enabled Arizona’s smooth transition between years one and two of his tenure, he circles back to when Dalen Terry kept his name in the NBA Draft last May, such briefly left the program with a gaping hole in the backcourt.
Eastern Progress
'I'm really thankful for those guys': Tommy Lloyd praises work of transfers
Even before finishing an opening statement about his team’s biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd paused for some overarching reflection and gratefulness. He usually doesn’t do that, publicly at least. Ask big-picture questions of the Wildcats’ second-year coach during the season and you...
azdesertswarm.com
Defense still on Adia Barnes’ mind as No. 19 Arizona heads to ASU
At this point, head coach Adia Barnes says that she laughs when her rotation decisions are questioned by those outside the program. It’s not about individuals or just about offense. It’s about the entire team and how it functions together, especially on defense. “That’s what people don’t understand,”...
allsportstucson.com
PODCAST: Salpointe grad Cruz Rushing discusses transferring from Florida back home to Arizona
Salpointe Catholic Class of 2022 alum Cruz Rushing said the decision to return home from Florida to Arizona is “a better opportunity to build something right from where I’m from.”. Rushing (6-feet and 194 pounds) was a preferred walk-on during the fall in Gainesville, Fla., where his father...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star LB Leviticus Su’a commits to Arizona during Polynesian Bowl
The Arizona Wildcats added 26 players to the team during the Early Signing Period in December. That doesn’t mean that they are done, and Jedd Fisch stated as much. On Friday, 4-star SoCal linebacker Leviticus Su’a announced his commitment to Arizona during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, a high school all-star game that featured four other UA signees:
etxview.com
'Gritty' Arizona Wildcats flip script, beat No. 5 Bruins at their own game
The Arizona Wildcats reinvented themselves over the weekend at McKale Center — to such an extreme that even their creator did a double-take. “I look at that score,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Saturday, “and I wonder if they stopped the game at halftime.”. The final score...
Tucson, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Tanque Verde High School soccer team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on January 23, 2023, 17:00:00. The Tombstone High School soccer team will have a game with Empire High School on January 23, 2023, 17:00:00.
Suspect in Arizona homicide arrested 9 months later in Iowa
TUCSON, Ariz. — A suspect in a murder in Tucson, Arizona, on April 22 was arrested months later in Charles City, Iowa house. Trevontea Howard-Brown was tracked down by federal marshals at a house in Charles City, Iowa, according to The Associated Press. Howard-Brown reportedly barricaded himself in the house, but Tucson Police officials said that he was eventually taken into custody on Friday.
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On
Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.
Tucson councilman Kozachik threatens to keep funds from rodeo
Kozachik said he would not support giving any funds to the Tucson Rodeo and the parade next year if they use electric cattle prods.
shsthepapercut.com
Sahuaro Welcomes Mrs. Davis: Our New In-House Suspension Teacher
Sysairesse Davis-Jackson is Sahuaro High School’s new in-house suspension teacher. Mrs. Davis started at Tucson High School in their registration office working with kids who needed assistance engaging in classrooms and helping them get to the root of why they get kicked out of class. Mrs. Davis was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, and spent 40 years of her life there. She moved to Arizona for the weather and new scenery in her work and life. Mrs. Davis wants to make a difference at Sahuaro High School for the students who need the support they deserve.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds trapped at Arizona state park amid flooding
azpm.org
The Buzz: Arizona and snow
Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
KOLD-TV
Youth On Their Own helping Arizona’s homeless youth as state sees largest increase
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As homelessness continues to rise in Arizona, many are concerned about the growing number of young people who don’t have homes. According to new data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the state tops the list of with the largest increase of homeless youth.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
