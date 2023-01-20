ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

3-star California LB Kingston Lopa commits to Arizona

Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a monster start, with three commitments before the first month of 2023 is over. The latest to come on board is Kingston Lopa, a 3-star linebacker from Sacramento:. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Lopa is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 40 linebacker in...
azdesertswarm.com

Courtney Ramey fuels Arizona’s revamped defensive identity

When Tommy Lloyd thinks about the factors that have enabled Arizona’s smooth transition between years one and two of his tenure, he circles back to when Dalen Terry kept his name in the NBA Draft last May, such briefly left the program with a gaping hole in the backcourt.
Eastern Progress

'I'm really thankful for those guys': Tommy Lloyd praises work of transfers

Even before finishing an opening statement about his team’s biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd paused for some overarching reflection and gratefulness. He usually doesn’t do that, publicly at least. Ask big-picture questions of the Wildcats’ second-year coach during the season and you...
azdesertswarm.com

Defense still on Adia Barnes’ mind as No. 19 Arizona heads to ASU

At this point, head coach Adia Barnes says that she laughs when her rotation decisions are questioned by those outside the program. It’s not about individuals or just about offense. It’s about the entire team and how it functions together, especially on defense. “That’s what people don’t understand,”...
azdesertswarm.com

4-star LB Leviticus Su’a commits to Arizona during Polynesian Bowl

The Arizona Wildcats added 26 players to the team during the Early Signing Period in December. That doesn’t mean that they are done, and Jedd Fisch stated as much. On Friday, 4-star SoCal linebacker Leviticus Su’a announced his commitment to Arizona during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, a high school all-star game that featured four other UA signees:
960 The Ref

Suspect in Arizona homicide arrested 9 months later in Iowa

TUCSON, Ariz. — A suspect in a murder in Tucson, Arizona, on April 22 was arrested months later in Charles City, Iowa house. Trevontea Howard-Brown was tracked down by federal marshals at a house in Charles City, Iowa, according to The Associated Press. Howard-Brown reportedly barricaded himself in the house, but Tucson Police officials said that he was eventually taken into custody on Friday.
BR Rogers

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.
shsthepapercut.com

Sahuaro Welcomes Mrs. Davis: Our New In-House Suspension Teacher

Sysairesse Davis-Jackson is Sahuaro High School’s new in-house suspension teacher. Mrs. Davis started at Tucson High School in their registration office working with kids who needed assistance engaging in classrooms and helping them get to the root of why they get kicked out of class. Mrs. Davis was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, and spent 40 years of her life there. She moved to Arizona for the weather and new scenery in her work and life. Mrs. Davis wants to make a difference at Sahuaro High School for the students who need the support they deserve.
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
fox10phoenix.com

Hundreds trapped at Arizona state park amid flooding

Those affected were visiting Catalina Stark Park, which is locat ed about 6 miles north of Tucson. The park has been closed since recent rainstorms caused a wash to flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
azpm.org

The Buzz: Arizona and snow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
