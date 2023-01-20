Read full article on original website
wpde.com
District investigating alleged misuse of Marlboro County School vehicle
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A video being shared on social media has led to an investigation by the Marlboro County School District into the use of a district vehicle, according to Marlboro County School District Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews. A viewer who captured the video shared it with...
WMBF
SLED investigating Bennettsville officer for alleged misconduct, excessive force; officials say
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Bennettsville Police Department has requested the assistance of SLED to investigate an allegation of excessive force and misconduct involving an officer. SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said on Jan. 19, the police department requested an investigation after allegations of “excessive use of force and official misconduct” involving...
wpde.com
Nearly 100 arrests made during 3-day operation in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were able to make nearly 100 arrests during a three-day operation in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20 and included multiple search and arrest warrants for narcotics violations, according to a release.
wpde.com
Robeson County school bus involved in crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
SLED investigating use-of-force incident involving Bennettsville police officer, chief says
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Bennettsville police officer. Police Chief Kevin Miller confirmed SLED’s involvement in the incident, which happened earlier in January. He said it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate these kinds of allegations. SLED was requested on Thursday to […]
SC corrections officer charged after letting inmate in restricted area, sheriff says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A corrections officer was charged after she let an inmate into a restricted area at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, the sheriff said. CO Lakeya Bullock, 26, let the inmate into the master control area where she was not working on Tuesday. Only officers are allowed in master control, the sheriff said.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Deputies investigating shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies are currently on the scene of the shooting in the area of Syracuse Street. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WMBF News...
Coroner: Juvenile dies in Darlington County shooting on Syracuse Street
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Friday afternoon, Darlington County deputies were on the scene of a shooting that killed one juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened in the area of Syracuse Street in the Darlington area, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. The name of the juvenile killed has not yet […]
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street was closed. Our crew on the...
WMBF
Darlington County deputies searching for vehicle possibly involved in deadly shooting of juvenile
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Darlington County are searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting that killed a juvenile on Friday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the vehicle, a Nissan Juke, on Saturday. Authorities said the incident happened on...
wpde.com
Darlington Co. sheriff talks arrests where victim was held in dog kennel before shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY (WPDE) — Community tips and other key information helped investigators unravel a murder case where a man is alleged to have been confined in a dog kennel before he was shot and killed, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. "We are just thankful that we have...
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard
HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
wpde.com
Officers warn drivers of loose cows along Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to steer clear of Highway 701 Friday evening. Horry County Police and Horry County Animal Care Center are working to wrangle some wily cattle roaming along Highway 701 near Morgan Road outside of Loris. NEW: Woman dragged behind moped while attempting...
EMS review, Hoffman bus wreck, new county attorney discussed at Jan. Commissioners meeting
ROCKINGHAM — Buddy Williams, director of FirstHealth EMS-Richmond, stated that their staff is “waxing and waning” at the January meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners. “It will be good for a while and then it will drop,” Williams said. “All of a sudden everyone wants...
heraldadvocate.com
Fundraiser for Marlboro County FoodShare hub is Wednesday
An upcoming fundraiser will help raise funds for the foodshare hub. A plate sale will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Genesis Family Restaurant, 516 Cheraw Street in Bennettsville. The menu will be fried chicken, seasoned rice, green beans, sweet potatoes, roll, and bottled water. The cost is $10.
cbs17
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit in Fayetteville traffic stop, deputies say; meth, fentanyl and pot found in searches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County busted a driver who had meth and fentanyl in his car — and more drugs were found later in his home, officials said. The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the...
Ellerbe man accused of soliciting would-be teen
ELLERBE — Investigators have charged a man who allegedly thought he was soliciting a teen for sex. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Von Hassell Simmons Jr., of Ellerbe, made contact in late 2022 with an undercover agent outside the county who was posing as a 15-year-old.
