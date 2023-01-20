ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

WMBF

SLED investigating Bennettsville officer for alleged misconduct, excessive force; officials say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Bennettsville Police Department has requested the assistance of SLED to investigate an allegation of excessive force and misconduct involving an officer. SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said on Jan. 19, the police department requested an investigation after allegations of “excessive use of force and official misconduct” involving...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 100 arrests made during 3-day operation in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were able to make nearly 100 arrests during a three-day operation in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20 and included multiple search and arrest warrants for narcotics violations, according to a release.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Robeson County school bus involved in crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday morning on Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. The Public Schools of Robeson County Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said 10 students were on the bus and they weren’t injured. Horne...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating use-of-force incident involving Bennettsville police officer, chief says

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Bennettsville police officer. Police Chief Kevin Miller confirmed SLED’s involvement in the incident, which happened earlier in January. He said it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate these kinds of allegations. SLED was requested on Thursday to […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard

HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Officers warn drivers of loose cows along Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to steer clear of Highway 701 Friday evening. Horry County Police and Horry County Animal Care Center are working to wrangle some wily cattle roaming along Highway 701 near Morgan Road outside of Loris. NEW: Woman dragged behind moped while attempting...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Fundraiser for Marlboro County FoodShare hub is Wednesday

An upcoming fundraiser will help raise funds for the foodshare hub. A plate sale will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Genesis Family Restaurant, 516 Cheraw Street in Bennettsville. The menu will be fried chicken, seasoned rice, green beans, sweet potatoes, roll, and bottled water. The cost is $10.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Ellerbe man accused of soliciting would-be teen

ELLERBE — Investigators have charged a man who allegedly thought he was soliciting a teen for sex. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Von Hassell Simmons Jr., of Ellerbe, made contact in late 2022 with an undercover agent outside the county who was posing as a 15-year-old.
ELLERBE, NC

