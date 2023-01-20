Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Donald Trump's Attorney Rushed To Correct Him After He Made a Major Blunder During the E. Jean Carroll Deposition
On Wednesday, new excerpts from former President Donald Trump's deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll were unsealed, and they show Trump made an unforced blunder that could undermine a key claim of his defense.
