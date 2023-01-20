ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Couple loses everything in house fire

An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire. A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Multiple juveniles arrested for robbery. The Metro Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State

(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee kicked off his second term on Saturday, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state's most vulnerable children. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee kicked...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide

A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
HAZEL GREEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy