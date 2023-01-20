Read full article on original website
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers.
WKRN
Couple loses everything in house fire
An Antioch couple's items were destroyed in a house fire.
TN mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
Choice Health Network warns funding cuts for HIV programs could be 'devastating' in rural TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Choice Health Network has its headquarters in Knoxville, where they work to provide a variety of health services across Tennessee. One of those services includes HIV prevention, and they warned that the program would soon lose funding. In a release, they said the state announced funding...
Rent The Chicken helps customers save on eggs
If you're looking for a way around expensive egg prices, there may be a solution.
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church.
WKRN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee kicked off his second term on Saturday, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state's most vulnerable children.
Tennessee to reject federal funding through CDC to prevent HIV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Jan. 17, the Tennessee Department of Health sent a letter to programs and organizations that receive grants from the state telling them that the state would stop taking federal funding to help pay for HIV surveillance, testing and prevention. The letter said that the state...
FBI offers reward in vandalism at Tennessee pregnancy clinic
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalism at a women’s health clinic in Nashville.
FBI Offering $25,000 Reward for Information to Help ID Suspect in Tennessee Arson
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the arson at a Tennessee reproductive health clinic. The Crime. According to a press release from the FBI issued on January 19, 2023, a person or persons who have...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Georgia man travels through Tennessee to research impacts of anti-camping law on the homeless
A new state law went into effect last summer, criminalizing camping on public property. Now, one man is working on a project to highlight how the law is impacting Tennessee's homeless population.
WTVC
Lawmaker wants personal marijuana possession to be a $25 fine instead of criminal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for personal marijuana possession to be subject to a civil fine instead of criminal charges. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB309 which seeks to amend state law on marijuana possession. The bill defines personal marijuana possession as one ounce or less...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
WKRN
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial.
WHNT-TV
Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
