(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO