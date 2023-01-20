ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

BOOM!!!!! Nebraska Gets Texas TE Ismael Smith Flores

Nebraska picked up a 3-star receiver recruit as Ismael Smith Flores out of Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Flores picked our Huskers over Iowa (where his father played), Rutgers, and Indiana. His Rivals profile shows him as a receiver, but he will play tight end at Nebraska. 247 Sports...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Husker WBB Falls to Maryland 69-54

I was travelling during the game, so fortunately I didn’t watch the carnage. Listening was tough enough. Things still don’t get easier for the ladies as Iowa is next on the schedule. The normal starting five was on the floor - Shelley, Bourne, Markowski, Haiby and Krull. First...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Part II Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. 11/11 Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Sunday, January 22, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media - Larry Punteney (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) - Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be down another player for the rest of the 2022-2023 season after it was announced Monday afternoon that senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel suffered a knee injury Saturday at Penn State which will result in him missing the remainder of the season. Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4 guard from...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park, Pennsylvania. The two football schools have combined to go 1-0 apiece in each’s most recent meeting against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions enter Saturday with a 12-6 record and 3-4 mark in...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Penn State Game Thread

Where: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) - University Park, PA. Announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy