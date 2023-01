Leah Gunn, a recovering victim of human trafficking, shares her story during Thursday’s public forum on the subject at the Oxford Civic Center. By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Leah Gunn understands both the causes of and the damage left behind from the scourge of human trafficking.

Gunn shared her story as the keynote address for “Removing the Blindfold: A Human Trafficking Information and Resource Event” held Thursday at the Oxford Civic Center.