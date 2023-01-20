ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Woman charged in Keytesville shooting, victims identified

KEYTESVILLE - The Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged and incarcerated Sherri Laws, 52, following a shooting on Friday. Laws is currently being held in the Chariton County Jail without bond, according to an update from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She is charged with murder in...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3

JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
State Fire Marshal investigating deadly fire in Moberly

MOBERLY - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that happened Saturday morning in Moberly. The Moberly Fire and Police Departments responded to 1625 S. Morley Street around 5 a.m. for the residential fire. Norman Lee Reed, 62, was found deceased inside the residence, according to Moberly Police...
MOBERLY, MO
CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
COLUMBIA, MO
One dead, one injured in Keytesville shooting

KEYTESVILLE - In a shooting Friday morning, one person was killed while another was injured. Around 8 a.m. Friday, Chariton County Sheriff's deputies responded to call regarding an altercation. After arriving to the scene, deputies requested assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control. MSHP Cpl....
KEYTESVILLE, MO
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County

COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
One dead, one injured after Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department is currently investigating a disturbance that resulted in the death of one subject and one other subject injured. Officers were dispatched to Sunset drive at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Friday, January 20 to respond to a shooting. Police found two men who had been shot.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Residential home suffers damage after Jefferson City fire

JEFFERSON CITY - A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The JCFD responded to calls of a structure fire in the 600...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures

COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand

COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since Jan. 6, and that extension will continue until Jan. 28.
COLUMBIA, MO
AmazonSmile shutdown leaves small nonprofits disappointed

JEFFERSON CITY — Amazon is axing its nonprofit support program, AmazonSmile, to the dismay of small charitable organizations across the country. AmazonSmile allowed customers to designate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the partner charity of their choice. Partner organizations are also provided the opportunity to set up donation registries through the Amazon website.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 23

CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance. Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students...
COLUMBIA, MO
Red Cross helping family after Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a residential structure fire in Columbia overnight Sunday. The fire occurred around a detached garage at 401 West Worley Street. The Columbia Fire Department reported heavy fire once they arrived on scene. Assistant Fire Marshal Walt Goodman said the fire is still under...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri women's basketball loses 68-65 to Tennessee

COLUMBIA - It is a tale of two halves in Columbia. Tennessee led the first quarter 23-14, but the Tigers fought back in the second to lose by 3 points in the second. "I thought we made some big strides this week," Head Coach Robin Pingeton said. "It wasn't easy. But this was a tough week for a couple of different reasons. But we found a way to fight through it. And we're better because of it. And like I've said many times I love our locker room."
COLUMBIA, MO
No. 4 Alabama rolls past Missouri with Tigers missing a key starter

COLUMBIA - Missouri fell back under .500 in SEC play after a 85-64 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Freshman Aidan Shaw drew his first career start against the Crimson Tide while Kobe Brown missed the game with an ankle injury from Wednesday's game against Arkansas. Kaleb Brown was also unavailable due to a non-COVID illness.
COLUMBIA, MO
Local high schools compete in Hickman wrestling tournaments

Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School. Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with...
COLUMBIA, MO

