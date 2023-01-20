Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KOMU
Woman charged in Keytesville shooting, victims identified
KEYTESVILLE - The Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged and incarcerated Sherri Laws, 52, following a shooting on Friday. Laws is currently being held in the Chariton County Jail without bond, according to an update from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She is charged with murder in...
KOMU
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3
JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
KOMU
State Fire Marshal investigating deadly fire in Moberly
MOBERLY - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that happened Saturday morning in Moberly. The Moberly Fire and Police Departments responded to 1625 S. Morley Street around 5 a.m. for the residential fire. Norman Lee Reed, 62, was found deceased inside the residence, according to Moberly Police...
KOMU
CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
KOMU
One dead, one injured in Keytesville shooting
KEYTESVILLE - In a shooting Friday morning, one person was killed while another was injured. Around 8 a.m. Friday, Chariton County Sheriff's deputies responded to call regarding an altercation. After arriving to the scene, deputies requested assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control. MSHP Cpl....
KOMU
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County
COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
KOMU
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's...
KOMU
One dead, one injured after Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department is currently investigating a disturbance that resulted in the death of one subject and one other subject injured. Officers were dispatched to Sunset drive at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Friday, January 20 to respond to a shooting. Police found two men who had been shot.
KOMU
Residential home suffers damage after Jefferson City fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The JCFD responded to calls of a structure fire in the 600...
KOMU
Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
KOMU
Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand
COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since Jan. 6, and that extension will continue until Jan. 28.
KOMU
AmazonSmile shutdown leaves small nonprofits disappointed
JEFFERSON CITY — Amazon is axing its nonprofit support program, AmazonSmile, to the dismay of small charitable organizations across the country. AmazonSmile allowed customers to designate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the partner charity of their choice. Partner organizations are also provided the opportunity to set up donation registries through the Amazon website.
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 23
CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance. Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students...
KOMU
Red Cross helping family after Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a residential structure fire in Columbia overnight Sunday. The fire occurred around a detached garage at 401 West Worley Street. The Columbia Fire Department reported heavy fire once they arrived on scene. Assistant Fire Marshal Walt Goodman said the fire is still under...
KOMU
Missouri women's basketball loses 68-65 to Tennessee
COLUMBIA - It is a tale of two halves in Columbia. Tennessee led the first quarter 23-14, but the Tigers fought back in the second to lose by 3 points in the second. "I thought we made some big strides this week," Head Coach Robin Pingeton said. "It wasn't easy. But this was a tough week for a couple of different reasons. But we found a way to fight through it. And we're better because of it. And like I've said many times I love our locker room."
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City topples Fulton 68-43 on the road
The Jefferson City Jays earned their fifth straight win by defeating the Fulton Hornets by 25 points. Steven Samuels and Jordan Martin led the way for the Jays, scoring a combined 38 points against the Hornets.
KOMU
No. 4 Alabama rolls past Missouri with Tigers missing a key starter
COLUMBIA - Missouri fell back under .500 in SEC play after a 85-64 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Freshman Aidan Shaw drew his first career start against the Crimson Tide while Kobe Brown missed the game with an ankle injury from Wednesday's game against Arkansas. Kaleb Brown was also unavailable due to a non-COVID illness.
KOMU
Local high schools compete in Hickman wrestling tournaments
Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School. Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with...
Comments / 0