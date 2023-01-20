Read full article on original website
Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it
Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
I’m a tech expert – here’s why you shouldn’t put an Amazon Echo Alexa device in your bedroom
A TECH expert has warned people to not put their Amazon Echo Alexa devices in their bedrooms. While the new gadgets may have been an excellent Christmas present, users may get more than they bargained for. The Echo gadgets, more commonly known by the name of their AI assistant Alexa,...
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
How to tell if someone is snooping on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to tell if someone is snooping around your Android and shows you ways to avoid them spying.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
New Garmin LTE dashcam lets you check on your car live, wherever you've parked
Plus two new camper sat-navs to help you plan the perfect road trip
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Cult of Mac
Kick your healthy 2023 into overdrive with these 3 smart products
January isn’t over yet, so you might still be trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions. Why not give yourself a fighting chance with Momax’s nifty smart appliances?. SPONSORED. Three Momax products in particular might give you a jump-start on a healthy new year. They...
Android Headlines
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
Albany Herald
The HomePod Is Back. Here's Everything to Know About Apple's $299 Smart Speaker
Back in 2018 Apple entered the smart speaker market with the $349 HomePod. It delivered vibrant sound with strong bass and provided hands-free access to Siri. It got a $50 price cut a few years in and ultimately was discontinued in 2021. Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report filled its place with the $99 HomePod Mini.
makeuseof.com
Why Samsung Doesn't Want You to Use Google Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Almost all Samsung users complain that Galaxy devices come filled with pre-installed bloatware apps—some of which you can't even delete. This isn't a new problem; Samsung has been aware of this issue ever since the days of TouchWiz, One UI's predecessor.
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra unboxed in a video over a week before launch
With the official launch just over a week away, leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have started to come thick and fast. Over the past few days, we have seen the phones in multiple sets of official renders, along with detailed specs and alleged US pricing. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has now appeared in an unboxing video.
Galaxy Watch SmartThings update brings Nest and Ring camera feeds to your wrist
Samsung Galaxy Watch wearables receive a SmartThings update that places more control on users' wrists.
The HomePod mini's secret sensor could mean Apple isn't making a new one
Apple was clearly thinking long term when it made the HomePod mini. And that means there's no rush to make another
