WVNews

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the Super Bowl...
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while its divisional playoff game against Philadelphia seemed out of reach, wilder rallies have happened in the postseason.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Temple 56, No. 1 Houston 55

TEMPLE (12-9) Hicks 4-10 0-0 12, Jongkuch 1-2 0-0 2, Jourdain 2-5 3-3 7, Miller 1-4 4-4 6, White 1-2 1-2 3, Battle 1-9 4-4 7, Dunn 3-12 7-8 16, Okpomo 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 14-45 20-22 56.
TEMPLE, PA
WVNews

Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68 on Sunday. Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Michigan 60, Minnesota 56

MINNESOTA (7-11) Battle 6-14 0-0 14, Garcia 5-10 0-0 13, Ola-Joseph 3-6 0-0 7, Cooper 6-16 3-4 15, Samuels 0-3 0-0 0, Payne 3-6 1-3 7, Henley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 4-7 56.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WVNews

Warriors beat Cavaliers without resting Curry, Thompson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors put on a shooting display by making 23 3-pointers while star Stephen Curry sat on the bench for a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Ty Jerome added a season-high 22 points as...
CLEVELAND, OH

