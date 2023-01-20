Read full article on original website
Related
Stepmother who sees 18-year-old live-in stepdaughter as a "burden", states the girl needs to start "adulting"
Evidently, one stepmom has taken issue with her 18-year-old stepdaughter moving in and says that she is a lazy burden to the family who needs to figure out a plan for living on her own, even though she is in school, as outlined in a Reddit post.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Comments / 0