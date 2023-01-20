ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School safety, spending priorities and focus on kids: Takeaways from MO governor's address

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson's annual speech to lawmakers Wednesday covered a range of policy issues and numerous proposals for spending state dollars. It provided a roadmap for the legislature in the coming months, and etched out what the Republican leader was looking for in his second-to-last year in office.

There's been no shortage of optimism from lawmakers, advocacy groups and institutional leaders across the state, as they see opportunity for significant investment in infrastructure, social services and other areas of government.

Here are three big takeaways from Parson's State of the State speech and how key figures in the Capitol have reacted.

Governor is laser-focused on the budget; legislative priorities may largely fall to other Republican leaders

Almost the entirety of Parson's speech focused on dollars and cents, with proposals taking the form of line-items that will go through the budget process in both chambers of the General Assembly.

For lawmakers on the budget committee, that means a long list of boxes to evaluate and check in the coming months. But for the rest of the legislature, it leaves open an opportunity to push forward legislative priorities outside of the budget, with Parson thus far mostly mum on non-budget issues.

In both chambers of the General Assembly, those priorities are often dictated by Republican leadership.

In the House, that could mean a focus on legislation aimed at reducing crime and increasing public safety, a foremost concern for Speaker of the House Dean Plocher of St. Louis. Senate leaders, meanwhile, have expressed a desire to address a range of issues in K-12 education.

Parson's spending-heavy speech meant he also went without mentioning a number of divisive issues that have been top concerns among Republican lawmakers — and unpopular among Democrats. They include proposals to make it more difficult for citizen-led ballot measures to land on the ballot and be approved, to enact restrictions or regulations on curriculum concerning race and gender in K-12 classrooms, and to restrict the ability for transgender student-athletes to play youth sports.

Democratic leaders in the legislature expressed hope that lawmakers would stay away from those topics, which they branded as "culture wars" and "extremes." With the session still in its early stages, it remains to be seen which of those topics gain momentum from now until May.

Money for school safety grants, but little interest among GOP in red flag law

Parson proposed a $50 million grant program for schools to increase their security measures, spurred by a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis last year that killed three. He called the killing "nothing short of tragedy" and urged lawmakers to "ensure that preparedness and response can be reputed across our state if the unthinkable ever occurs again."

However, the governor stopped short of mentioning or advocating for any version of a "red flag" law, which Democrats and gun safety advocates have argued could have allowed for the killer's gun to be taken prior to the shooting; he had previously been flagged by law enforcement as a risk.

"This isn't just about, as folks like to say, that we're taking guns away from people," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield said after Parson's address, when asked about solutions to gun violence and the governor's proposal. "That's not what this is. This is about law enforcement who went to do their jobs, they know it was the right thing to do, and they were legally not allowed to."

Parson, who signed off on a 2020 law that aims to nullify federal gun statutes in Missouri and frequently touts himself as a supporter of the Second Amendment, is unlikely to support such a measure. And Rowden, the Senate president who plays a large role in dictating which bills make it to the floor of the chamber, was similar uninterested in the possibility.

"I don't think a red flag law, the way it's been defined, has any chance of getting through the Senate," Rowden said.

"Anytime you give overarching judicial jurisdiction to define what a constitutional right is or is not, that's a slippery slope, and something I think you want to be careful to do in any situation," he added.

After years of focusing on adult workforce, Parson turns attention to children

One of the hallmarks of Parson's tenure in office has been his focus on bolstering the state's workforce through programs like the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program and other efforts to funnel Missourians through education and into high-need areas of work.

This year's budget shifted that focus to the state's children, unveiling a range of line-items focused on day care, early childhood education, schools and more:

  • $78.5 million to increase subsidy rates for child care providers;
  • $56 million for expanded access to pre-K programs;
  • $495,000 for scholarships toward youth apprenticeships;
  • $22 million to beef up staffing and reform the state's Children's Division, which oversees child welfare and has been embroiled in controversy over the past few years;
  • $7.2 million to construct a new youth center in the St. Louis region;
  • $42.8 million to increase pay rates for providers at children's residential treatment centers;
  • $3.4 million to hire additional youth behavioral health liaisons, who partner with schools, the justice system and the Children's Division to connect youth to treatment and help improve health outcomes.

It's far from a guarantee that all of the programs make it through the budget process in both chambers. But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed significant interest in many of these programs, and improving the livelihood of children is rarely a losing issue.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

