The Verge
Twitter officially bans third-party clients with new developer rules
Twitter has updated its developer rules to ban third-party clients, almost a week after it unceremoniously blocked the apps’ access to its platform, offering almost no explanation to what was going on (via Engadget). The new rules state that you can’t use Twitter’s API or content to “create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications.”
TechCrunch
Alphabet makes cuts, Twitter bans third-party clients, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings steps down
Before we get down to business, a friendly reminder that TechCrunch Early Stage 2023 is on April 20 in Boston. It’s a one-day summit for founders who are in the first stages of growing their companies, who have built a product but don’t know how to monetize, and who have an idea but aren’t sure where to find the resources to turn it into a viable business. At Early Stage, experts will share advice on protecting intellectual property, structuring cap tables, developing target customer personas and more. You won’t want to miss it.
u.today
Ripple Scam Promoted by Hacked Twitter Account of American TV Sports Channel
The official Twitter account of GOL TV, an American TV sports channel dedicated, has been hacked to promote an XRP scam. XRP scams have become increasingly commonplace on social media. They often pose as Ripple-affiliated entities and offer victims lucrative investment opportunities that are not backed by legitimate contracts or regulatory oversight.
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
NBC Chicago
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Google employees allowed to work from home Friday to ‘absorb this difficult news’ of parent Alphabet laying off 12,000 people
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to staff on Friday he took full responsibility for the decisions that led to laying of 12,000 employees. After announcing the company was laying off some 12,000 employees on Friday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai put on his velvet glove and allowed those still at the company to work from home in order to help deal with the “difficult news.”
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Alphabet CEO's memo announcing layoffs does exactly what it should: address the remaining workers
Sundar Pichai wrote that after cutting 12,000 Googlers, he's confident that he's kept the right people to help the company achieve its ambitions.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Engadget
Amazon's drone delivery division was reportedly hit hard by layoffs
The Prime Air program only just started dropping off packages in test markets. Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed plans to lay off around 18,000 workers. The move has hit certain divisions hard, including Comixology and Prime Air. The latter's drone delivery program was just starting to gain traction after commencing deliveries in test markets and unveiling a new model, but the layoffs have reportedly had a significant impact on that team.
Elon Musk Teases Ad-Free Subscription Tier For Twitter
Elon Musk says Twitter will soon introduce an ad-free option for subscribed users and plans to rollout a slate of new features, including international tweets translated from one language to another. The Twitter and Tesla chief executive posted a series of tweets describing his views on advertising and hyped new...
‘They’re 25, they don’t do emails’: is instant chat replacing the inbox?
Could office emails go the way of the fax machine and the rolodex? They have not joined those workplace dinosaurs yet, but there were signs of evolutionary change at the annual gathering of business leaders in Davos this week, where tech bosses said emails were becoming outdated. The chief executive...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
msn.com
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as major CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
Return to the office already. That’s what CEOs are increasingly telling remote workers who have grown accustomed to working from home—and who have ignored requests to resume working at the company building. On Wednesday, Starbucks announced that, starting on Jan. 30, employees who live within commuting distance of...
How To Use The Recent Websites Feature On Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung is rolling out a new feature called Recent Websites which allows you to transfer websites from your Galaxy phone to your Galaxy Book.
Elon Musk Says New Twitter Blue Plan Will Cost More But Have Zero Ads
Earlier this week, Musk posted on Twitter that "ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big," adding that both these issues will be resolved soon
Engadget
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
SlashGear
