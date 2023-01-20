No. 22 Arkansas women's basketball falls short of big upset at No. 4 LSU

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors believes in moral victories. The No. 22 Razorbacks' 79-76 loss to No. 3 LSU on the road was a heartbreaker, but it was a marked improvement from the first meeting between the two.

The Razorbacks (17-4, 4-2 SEC) wanted to avenge the 24-point loss they took against the Tigers (19-0, 7-0) in December. They didn't get there, but they looked like a different team offensively than just four games ago.

In Game 1, Arkansas shot a season-worst 28% from the field and scored a season-low 45. In Thursday's rematch, the Razorbacks shot 44%.

"Our improvement can be celebrated, and it can lead to good morale," Neighbors said. "It's not going to lead to a victory. But I think if I missed the opportunity to celebrate that with them, I think we're missing out on chance to learn as a team."

Arkansas battled, but couldn't finish

LSU started the game with a 7-0 run, and the Tigers had nine rebounds before Arkansas managed one. But the Razorbacks recovered in a way they couldn't in their first meeting.

They started hitting shots, especially their 3-pointers, better than they had in the December matchup. The defense stayed composed, even when LSU put together short runs and took an early 14-point lead.

Arkansas kept it close the rest of the way, never quite letting LSU pull away. In the fourth quarter, a deep Makayla Daniels 3-pointer gave Arkansas its first lead with about six minutes to play. The Razorbacks and Tigers weren't separated by more than 3 for the rest of the way, and Arkansas was a half-court shot away from sending it to overtime.

"It's one possession here and one possession there that will keep you awake on the plane home," Neighbors said. "But I'm not going to be too hard on ourselves because LSU is one of the best teams in the country, and we're just not far off."

LSU's rebounding makes the difference

Arkansas knew it wouldn't be able to out-rebound LSU. Dominating on the glass has been a major part of the Tigers' identity this season, and they lead the country in rebound margin.

LSU out-rebounded Arkansas 51-26. Angel Reese, the No. 2 rebounder in the country, had 19. Add in her 30 points, and Reese had her 19th straight double-double for the Tigers.

The Tigers added 23 second-chance points on 22 offensive rebounds.

"We could have come up with one or two of those 50/50 balls, and it could have been a completely different situation," Neighbors said. "But we didn't do a lot better in that area."

Up next

Arkansas has another tough road test for its next game. The Razorbacks visit No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday (2 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: No. 22 Arkansas women's basketball falls short of big upset at No. 4 LSU