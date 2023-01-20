ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

No. 22 Arkansas women's basketball falls short of big upset at No. 4 LSU

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dD6IH_0kKnQG7800

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors believes in moral victories. The No. 22 Razorbacks' 79-76 loss to No. 3 LSU on the road was a heartbreaker, but it was a marked improvement from the first meeting between the two.

The Razorbacks (17-4, 4-2 SEC) wanted to avenge the 24-point loss they took against the Tigers (19-0, 7-0) in December. They didn't get there, but they looked like a different team offensively than just four games ago.

In Game 1, Arkansas shot a season-worst 28% from the field and scored a season-low 45. In Thursday's rematch, the Razorbacks shot 44%.

"Our improvement can be celebrated, and it can lead to good morale," Neighbors said. "It's not going to lead to a victory. But I think if I missed the opportunity to celebrate that with them, I think we're missing out on chance to learn as a team."

REVENGE GAME: What Arkansas women's basketball has in store to prevent another 'butt-whooping' by LSU

MORE: Inside Sasha Goforth's decision to step away but still help Arkansas women's basketball

Arkansas battled, but couldn't finish

LSU started the game with a 7-0 run, and the Tigers had nine rebounds before Arkansas managed one. But the Razorbacks recovered in a way they couldn't in their first meeting.

They started hitting shots, especially their 3-pointers, better than they had in the December matchup. The defense stayed composed, even when LSU put together short runs and took an early 14-point lead.

Arkansas kept it close the rest of the way, never quite letting LSU pull away. In the fourth quarter, a deep Makayla Daniels 3-pointer gave Arkansas its first lead with about six minutes to play. The Razorbacks and Tigers weren't separated by more than 3 for the rest of the way, and Arkansas was a half-court shot away from sending it to overtime.

"It's one possession here and one possession there that will keep you awake on the plane home," Neighbors said. "But I'm not going to be too hard on ourselves because LSU is one of the best teams in the country, and we're just not far off."

LSU's rebounding makes the difference

Arkansas knew it wouldn't be able to out-rebound LSU. Dominating on the glass has been a major part of the Tigers' identity this season, and they lead the country in rebound margin.

LSU out-rebounded Arkansas 51-26. Angel Reese, the No. 2 rebounder in the country, had 19. Add in her 30 points, and Reese had her 19th straight double-double for the Tigers.

The Tigers added 23 second-chance points on 22 offensive rebounds.

"We could have come up with one or two of those 50/50 balls, and it could have been a completely different situation," Neighbors said. "But we didn't do a lot better in that area."

Up next

Arkansas has another tough road test for its next game. The Razorbacks visit No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday (2 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: No. 22 Arkansas women's basketball falls short of big upset at No. 4 LSU

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Razorbacks showing promise with perimeter shooting

Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) needed a win in the worst way on Saturday, and a sputtering Ole Miss squad served as the sacrificial lamb for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. While it will take far more than rolling over the Rebels to convince folks the Hogs are back, there is a promising pattern developing when it comes to the perimeter shooting to keep an eye on.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KBTX.com

No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists.  The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
houmatimes.com

Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21

Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
LOUISIANA STATE
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy