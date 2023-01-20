What to know about new South Dakota State football coach Jimmy Rogers

After 26 years and an FCS National Championship win with South Dakota State football, John Stiegelmeier has retired. His longtime assistant, Jimmy Rogers, will succeed Stiegelmeier as head coach of the Jackrabbits.

Here is what you need to know about Rogers.

* Coming off his first season as the Jackrabbits' sole defensive coordinator, after previously spending three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator with Brian Bergstrom (who is now the head coach at Winona State).

* His defense was No. 1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this year and a major factor in the team winning its first national championship.

* Has coached SDSU linebackers since 2013.

* Among the standout linebackers Rogers coached are TJ Lally, Christian Rozeboom, Jesse Bobbit, Logan Backhaus, Adam Bock and Jason Freeman. Rozeboom now plays for the Los Angeles Rams. Bobbit is now SDSU's safeties coach.

* Rogers is a South Dakota State alum and was one of the program's first Division I stars. He played for the Jackrabbits from 2006-2009 and was a two-time all-conference selection.

* Rogers was a captain on SDSU's first Division I playoff team, in 2009. He finished his Jackrabbit career with 312 tackles in 46 games.

* He began his coaching career at SDSU as a graduate assistant in 2010, and then spent two seasons at Florida Atlantic before returning to the Jacks in 2013.* A Hamilton, Ariz., native, Rogers and his wife, Haley, have two children.

