ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State basketball's Denae Carter to miss 'extended period' due to torn meniscus

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tz9RS_0kKnQ4bf00

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women's basketball will be without forward Denae Carter for an "extended period of time" due to a torn meniscus, a team spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger. The is no timetable for her return, but MSU is hopeful she will play again this season.

Carter is a sophomore who has appeared in 17 games this season − averaging 5.5 points and 5.8 rebounds − despite tearing her ACL last January.

NEW BOSS:How Zac Selmon was able to 'wow' Mississippi State president Mark Keenum in AD search

HAYES:Why Mississippi State women's basketball guard Anastasia Hayes is embracing new roles

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carter emerged as a surprising contributor on a depleted roster last season under interim coach Doug Novak. In 19 games, featuring nine starts, Carter averaged 6.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

First-year coach Sam Purcell has been highly complimentary of Carter this season, often saying the team is better when Carter is playing more minutes.

After averaging 24 minutes per game last season, her average was down to 17 this season. However, much of that is due to Mississippi State having a full roster this season compared to often fielding fewer than nine players last season.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOK-TV

Kemper County introduces Darius Wren as new head coach

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County high school announced Darius Wren will be the new head football coach and introduced him in a press conference on Friday. Coach Wren previously was an offensive coordinator at Mendenhall where he led his team to a state championship appearance. He is from Mississippi...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Starkville Daily News

Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ

The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
STARKVILLE, MS
travel2next.com

9 National Parks in Mississippi

Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper County School District earns high ranking for graduation rates

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education released its 2021-2022 school year graduation and dropout rates, which reflect the highest-ever statewide graduation rate of 88.9% and a statewide dropout rate of 9%. Our very own Kemper County High School seniors showed out in a big way. The...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Two former schools have become local venues

NORTH EAST, Miss. (WCBI)-Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school and East...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!. Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.
OXFORD, AL
WTOK-TV

Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
MERIDIAN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat

A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Woman faces domestic violence charges in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend shooting in Macon landed a woman in jail facing Domestic Violence charges. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Volunteers renovate jail chapel in Clay County

WEST POINT, Ms ( WCBI) – The Clay County Detention center got a bit of remodeling on Saturday. Over the last few months, volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in West Point have been renovating the jail chapel. Today, they put the finishing touches on the fellowship hall. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy