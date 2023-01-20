Mississippi State basketball's Denae Carter to miss 'extended period' due to torn meniscus

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women's basketball will be without forward Denae Carter for an "extended period of time" due to a torn meniscus, a team spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger. The is no timetable for her return, but MSU is hopeful she will play again this season.

Carter is a sophomore who has appeared in 17 games this season − averaging 5.5 points and 5.8 rebounds − despite tearing her ACL last January.

NEW BOSS:How Zac Selmon was able to 'wow' Mississippi State president Mark Keenum in AD search

HAYES:Why Mississippi State women's basketball guard Anastasia Hayes is embracing new roles

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carter emerged as a surprising contributor on a depleted roster last season under interim coach Doug Novak. In 19 games, featuring nine starts, Carter averaged 6.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

First-year coach Sam Purcell has been highly complimentary of Carter this season, often saying the team is better when Carter is playing more minutes.

After averaging 24 minutes per game last season, her average was down to 17 this season. However, much of that is due to Mississippi State having a full roster this season compared to often fielding fewer than nine players last season.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.