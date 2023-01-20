ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Rep. Stanton, seen as potential Sinema challenger, says he will not run for Senate

By Julia Mueller
 3 days ago

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.), seen as a potential challenger for the newly Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) seat in the upper chamber, said Thursday that he will not run for the Senate at this time.

“After a great deal of considering and talking through the ins and outs of a Senate race with my family, I’ve made the decision that now is not the right time for me to run,” Stanton wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account, adding that he hopes “this decision does not disappoint” his supporters.

“I have one of the greatest jobs I could ever have imagined: serving Arizona in the United States Congress, and I’m excited to continue to work to create good jobs in our community, secure our water future, grow out infrastructure, and improve the lives of the people I represent,” Stanton said.

“I’ll never stop looking for opportunities to fight for Arizona,” Stanton added.

Sinema, who had blocked some Democratic priorities from making their way through the 50-50 Senate during the last congressional session, announced last month that she’d change her party label from Democrat to Independent because she’s “never fit neatly into any party box.”

Some Democrats and progressives were outraged over the unexpected switch , which came just weeks after Democrats were able to hold on to control in the upper chamber with a slim 51-49 majority in the midterm elections.

Sinema hasn’t yet said whether she’ll run for reelection to her Senate seat as an Independent next year, but many have already turned their attention to the 2024 race for the slot.

Stanton had been a rumored potential candidate to run for the seat as a Democrat, along with his fellow House lawmaker and outspoken Sinema critic Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.). Gallego has not announced whether he’ll run.

