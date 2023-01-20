Read full article on original website
Town of Watertown water district is for sale, met with hesitancy by the town
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For sale is a water district now privately owned, with that person hoping the Town of Watertown will take it over. The water district serves 118 homes in the Town of Watertown, and it’s owner, James Lettiere, has offered the 60-year old system to the town for $500,000. Why? Well he says he’s getting older and wants the town to adequately maintain the system. “This is sincere. I just think it’s best if the people had it,” said Lettiere.
City resident reserves right to appeal Watertown Golf Club ruling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman has filed notice that she reserves her right to appeal a judge’s ruling that the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Course can move forward. State Supreme Court Judge James McClusky last week denied Maryellen Blevins’ request for a restraining...
A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - “Before you know, cars got more prevalent and everything else, this was how people got to Watertown, got north. It’s part of our culture. It’s part of our history.”. Gouverneur Town Supervisor David Spilman Jr. and Village Mayor Ron McDougall are putting...
Blast from the Past: Sledding at Thompson Park in 1999
What’s next? That’s the question as the City of Watertown prepares to open the Watertown Golf Club this spring. A dry January makes for little opportunity to snowmobile on the Tug Hill. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Town of Watertown water district is for sale, met with hesitancy by...
Cooperative Extension offers ‘New Year, New Snacks’ workshops
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has ideas for how families can make healthy New Year’s resolutions together. CCE’s Colton McCracken told us about a pair of “New Year, New Snacks” workshops. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday afternoon. A portion of Winslow Street from Washington to Franklin Streets was taped off as local authorities investigated what happened. Watertown Police Detective Sergeant Joe Qiaquinto says one...
Six-County Virtual Job Fair coming up
The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida Counties (WDB/HMO) is sponsoring an online job fair on Tuesday January 31st for residents of those three counties, plus Chenango Delaware, and Otsego.
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites, died peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Raymond was born October 20, 1931 in West Pierrepont, a son of the late Basil and Elsie (Curtis) Fountain. On October 25, 1953, Raymond was united by marriage to Joyce S. Dafoe at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Pyrites, New York.
Ogdensburg History Museum receives $10K to bring technological upgrades to the museum
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg History Museum is getting a helping hand to enhance the museum and its exhibits. The Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded the museum a $10 thousand technology grant, which the museum says will go towards enhancing exhibits, and their accessibility. “The technology...
Calm today, lake effect by tomorrow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The rest of the day will stay mainly dry and cloudy. There’s only a 30% chance of any snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Unorganized lake effect snow will start up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
Everett J. Dibble Sr., 89, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Everett J. Dibble Sr., age 89 of the Stone Church Road Ogdensburg will be held at 12:00pm on Friday (January 27, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor David Hart officiating. Burial will follow at the Stone Church Cemetery.
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away on Tuesday, January 17,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Howard was born on August 5,1947 in Carthage, the son of the late Kenneth L. and Clara B. (Trombley) Shettleton. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. He was a fire driver for the Carthage Fire Department before starting his nursing career. He married the former Lynne Guyton on October 28,1988 at the Bethany Methodist Church in Watertown. A previous marriage to Ramona Boliver ended in divorce. Lynne, a former employee of Mercy Hospital passed away on November 7, 1999. For many years, Howard was a Nursing Assistant at Mercy Hospital in Watertown before becoming disabled.
Beatrice McEathron, 95, of Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice McEathron, age 95, of Oswegatchie, NY, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. There will be calling hours for Beatrice on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Frary officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Arrests made in Winslow Street shooting incident
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting incident in the City of Watertown on Saturday. Watertown City Police arrested 21-year-old Charles Woodrum in the 300 block of Winslow Street around 3:15 Saturday afternoon. According to court documents, Woodrum fired one round of a 9 millimeter handgun at Patrick L Collins the second, during an argument.
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Jonas was born on March 26, 1983 in Carthage, the son of Joseph M. and Cindy S. (Schermerhorn) LaComb. He attended schools here in Carthage. He worked for Stephano’s Pizza for 15 years helping with delivery and prep work. He was currently working at Hall Pass Tavern in West Carthage as their main chef and cook.
Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is helping to change lives in the community. The Black River Baggers held a benefit tournament at the Best Western on Watertown’s Washington Street Saturday for Glen Ritz, one of the founding members of the group who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of bone cancer.
