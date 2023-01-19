Cardinals will not play international game in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals played one of their home games in Mexico City this past season, something they were originally scheduled to do in 2020. The pandemic delayed that.

They will not play an international game in 2023.

The league announced which teams will “host” games abroad. Three will be played in London and two will be played in Germany.

Because of scheduled renovations in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, there will be no Mexico game in 2023, although the league does plan on returning there for games in the future.

The Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will play games in London, while the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will each play a home game in Germany.

The Bills and Titans will host their games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will play theirs at Wembley Stadium.

The Cardinals face none of those five teams in 2023.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.