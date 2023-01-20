Read full article on original website
Protestors gather for Roe v. Wade 50 year anniversary
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Protesters in favor of women's reproductive rights gathered around the country Sunday for the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. At Wausau's 400 block, organizer Nancy Stencil said the rally, which was dubbed is Bigger Than Roe, is more than just about the case, which was overturned last year.
Wausau area obituaries January 20, 2023
Phyllis Ann Hustedt, 76, passed away on Thursday, January 12 , 2023 in Wausau, WI. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Phyllis was born on September 24, 1946 in Jeffersonville, IN to Harry and Dorothy Gallman. Phyllis was raised in Carmel, IN. She graduated from Carmel High School in 1964. After high school, she attended nursing school and received her license from Indiana State in 1975. Following, she became a full time resident of Wausau, WI. Phyllis raised two children Harry Hustedt and Mercedes Partyka.
2023 Hodag Challenge Ski Competition Results
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Hodag Challenge wrapped up on Sunday, with hundreds of skiers from all over Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota competed in some cross country skiing action. The races took place at the Cedrig A. Vig Outdoor Classroom in Rhinelander. The competitions were divided into six different races: Varsity...
Pine River Fire Department put into service new equipment
PINE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Pine River Fire Department today put into service some new gear which will be a critical part in continuing to serve their community. FEMA paid for the majority of the cost for the replacement of the firefighters personal protective gear, a new cascade system, and 12 air packs. The Federal agency also provided for a pack known as an RIT system, which is used to help rescue a firefighter who may be lost or trapped inside of a burning structure.
60th World Championship Derby Complex wraps up big weekend in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- One of the Northwood's most treasured tradition, the World Championship Snowmobile Derby, was back at the World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River. This event has been going on for over 60 years now, where racers all try to win the golden eagle trophy. Tom Anderson,...
Vilas Co. Forestry, Recreation & Land Department is condemning off-trail snowmobile riding
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department wants to remind snowmobilers that off-trails snowmobile riding or boondocking is illegal. They are asking that riders stay on the marked trails. This practice is causing a problem across the entire Snowbelt region. Todd Bierman, the Vilas County...
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal
The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
Frustrated Wisconsin school bus driver takes students to bus barn instead of home
TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A school bus driver in northern Wisconsin, allegedly frustrated with the behavior of students, interrupted their route after school on Wednesday to take the vehicle full of children back to the bus barn. According to WOAW-TV, the bus driver remained with the bus until an alternate...
Qualifying underway at World Championship Snowmobile Derby
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, racers from across the world gather at the World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River. The racers were out on the track for the first time today. Qualifying was underway this morning. World champion or not, one things for certain. All of these...
Wausau Police arrest wrong-way driver Saturday for OWI 3rd offense
MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One person was arrested for OWI 3rd offense and neglecting a child after driving the wrong way down State Highway 29 on Saturday. On Saturday, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a wrong-way driver near Marathon and heading east toward Wausau on the westbound side.
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
Ironwood man in jail with 8 felonies after drug investigation in Gogebic County
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood man is in jail for charges related to the sale of ecstasy after an investigation in Gogebic County. Deantra Tawayne Harris, a.k.a “King Wayne Harris”, 33, from Ironwood, was arraigned Thursday in the 98th District Court on a multiple felony count complaint authorized by Nicholas Jacobs, Gogebic County Prosecuting Attorney. The complaint stemmed from an investigation conducted by Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (G.I.A.N.T) over the course of the past several weeks.
Area firefighters take traffic management course in Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW)- On Saturday, the Arbor Vitae Fire/ Rescue Department hosted a traffic management training course for area firefighters. Arbor Vitae firefighter Jeff Biertzer presented the course to a group of thirty men and women. Biertzer says that knowing how to manage traffic in emergencies is becoming an important role for area fire departments, and that partnership between them and police is crucial in clearing a scene.
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
Antigo firefighter accused of inappropriately touching cadets in program he spearheaded
An Antigo firefighter who created a department cadet initiative is now accused of inappropriately touching two minors he worked with in the program. John Krueger, 46, is now on unpaid leave from the Antigo Fire Department, where he is also a paramedic. He was arrested Jan. 12 and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
Three Lakes takes down Rhinelander in Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference showdown
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander and Three Lakes squared off in a Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference battle for bragging rights at Three Lakes High School. The Hodags came into this matchup with a 5-10 record overall, and were fourth place in the Great Northern Conference with a 3-3 record, sitting right at .500 in conference play. Three Lakes was 7-6 overall, just one game above .500 and tied for third place in the Northern Lakes Conference with Florence. Both Florence and Three Lakes held a 3-3 record in conference games.
Medford sneaks by Lakeland Union to remain undefeated in Great Northern Conference games
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford was alone at the top of the Great Northern Conference standings, holding a 5-0 record in conference play. Overall, the Raiders were 10-3 on the season. Lakeland Union was looking to shock the Northwoods with an upset on Friday, looking to a end their three-game losing streak in the biggest way possible. Overall, the T-Birds were 6-6 on the season, looking to get above .500. In conference play, they were 1-4, looking to stay in contention with a win over the Great Northern Conference's top team.
