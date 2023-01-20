PINE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Pine River Fire Department today put into service some new gear which will be a critical part in continuing to serve their community. FEMA paid for the majority of the cost for the replacement of the firefighters personal protective gear, a new cascade system, and 12 air packs. The Federal agency also provided for a pack known as an RIT system, which is used to help rescue a firefighter who may be lost or trapped inside of a burning structure.

