Court turns aside more appeals in Flint water cases
Prosecutors lost decisions Thursday in two more Flint water cases as the state appeals court affirmed the dismissal of charges against a former high-ranking health official and the city's ex-manager.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
WNEM
Flint schools considering backpack policy change following threat
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools is considering a policy change regarding the use of backpacks following a threat toward one of its schools. The policy proposal comes after the district canceled class at the Accelerated Learning Academy on Jan. 18 following a threat. The details of the threat were not released.
Youths released from rooms in Wayne Co. juvenile jail after up to 10 days of quarantine
Wayne County officials have lifted a COVID-19 quarantine they say forced them to confine youths to their rooms at the juvenile jail for up to 10 days in recent weeks, a move that upset some parents and advocates. A county spokesperson said Thursday the last youth left quarantine at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on Monday and that a total of 14 cases were confirmed and three were probable. ...
Michigan’s first Black Supreme Court Justice speaks at sorority brunch in Flint
FLINT, MI -- When Kyra Harris Bolden was growing up in Michigan, she saw Black doctors and lawyers in her community. It was that representation of diversity that helped propel Bolden on a path to become Michigan’s first Black Supreme Court Justice. On Saturday, Justice Kyra Harris Bolden spoke...
