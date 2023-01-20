ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

WNEM

Flint schools considering backpack policy change following threat

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools is considering a policy change regarding the use of backpacks following a threat toward one of its schools. The policy proposal comes after the district canceled class at the Accelerated Learning Academy on Jan. 18 following a threat. The details of the threat were not released.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Youths released from rooms in Wayne Co. juvenile jail after up to 10 days of quarantine

Wayne County officials have lifted a COVID-19 quarantine they say forced them to confine youths to their rooms at the juvenile jail for up to 10 days in recent weeks, a move that upset some parents and advocates. A county spokesperson said Thursday the last youth left quarantine at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on Monday and that a total of 14 cases were confirmed and three were probable. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

