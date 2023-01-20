Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
DeSantis's Push for Term Limits Popular Among Voters [Video]
In 2018, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced his first bid to run for governor of Florida. At the time of his announcement, he was an average Joe congressman who repressed Conservative reforms in government. Then-Congressman DeSantis would go on to win the election, defeating his opponent, former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by a slim margin.
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.23.23
Here's your morning briefing on what you need to know about Florida politics. Good Monday morning. Let’s start the day with some good news about some good people. Cesar Fernandez is joining the sports-betting company FanDuel in a national role where he will be overseeing state government relations. Fernandez...
Houston Chronicle
'There is no plan. There's nothing': Florida Democrats in despair over future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of disorder, with no clear leader, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, according to interviews with more than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and other leaders.
Federal judge says Gov. DeSantis violated Florida Constitution but dismisses Andrew Warren's lawsuit
It was not immediately clear Friday whether Warren would appeal Hinkle’s decision.
Governor Ron DeSantis To Target Trans Rights in Florida Universities?
Governor looks set to clamp down on healthcare funding for universities where gender reassignment is supported. January has been a busy month for Florida's Governor. In the latest of a number of somewhat controversial, anti-liberal moves, a memo became public, dated January 11, from DeSantis' Office and Budget Policy Director Chris Spencer. It was addressed to all 12 Florida State University System institutions and requested various data related to “persons suffering from gender dysphoria” who have sought care at a state university-funded health facility.
islandernews.com
‘We can’t do the work of 23 million people in the state of Florida in 60 days,’ will FL Legislature ever change how it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23
Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats say debt ceiling talks must not threaten Social Security, Medicare
As Republicans in Washington push for spending cuts, Florida Democrats say seniors need to watch out. At a press conference on Social Security and Medicare, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz argued the programs face a threat — and so does Florida. The Weston Democrat said Republicans want to cut...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
floridapolitics.com
Could there be bipartisan support for changes to Florida’s death penalty laws?
'If ever there was a person who deserved the death penalty, Nikolas Cruz is that person.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants to scrap the requirement that a jury must unanimously recommend the death penalty before a judge can impose it. And the Governor’s suggestion could have bipartisan support.
blackchronicle.com
Judge upholds Ron DeSantis’ suspension of elected state attorney
A federal choose dominated Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from workplace after he indicated he wouldn’t deliver abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to courtroom. But it was nonetheless a win...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Maureen Wagner named Deputy Secretary at DBPR
She is the former Chief of Staff to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced that Maureen Wagner is its new Deputy Secretary for Professional Regulation. Wagner comes to DBPR from the office of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, where she served as Chief...
WSVN-TV
Pro-life protesters in downtown Fort Lauderdale rally for passage of state’s ‘heartbeat bill’
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of demonstrators gathered for a pro-life rally in downtown Fort Lauderdale, calling for state legislators to pass a bill that would make it harder for women in Florida to get an abortion. 7News cameras captured demonstrators chanting and holding up signs as they lined...
floridianpress.com
Andrade Introduces Bill to Make STOP WOKE Act More Defined
State Rep. Alex Andrade (R-FL) introduced the Civil Remedies for Unlawful Employment Practices Act in the Florida Legislature. This bill looks to make the tenants of the STOP WOKE Act more defined and clearer. With the changes, Rep. Andrade believes that lawyers will be more likely to take a case to court for their client due to the more defined language of the bill.
Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal judge has excoriated Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren, concluding that the governor violated the First Amendment in ousting Warren because of political differences and the anticipated “political benefit” to the governor. However, in a ruling handed down Friday morning, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle concluded he lacked authority […] The post Judge blasts DeSantis over Warren suspension but says he’s powerless to reinstate him appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida legislative committee wants accountability from audited entities
The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee met in Tallahassee Thursday to discuss issues that have been found in some school districts, municipalities and private entities that have repeatedly not been addressed and also discussed ways to ensure more compliance. According to Auditor General Sherrill Norman, who was in attendance during the...
Drain the University of Florida's DEI Swamp | Opinion
Welcomed developments from Florida's university presidents should lead to wholesale changes at University of Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Symposium to feature conservative Hillsdale College and its Florida fans
Hillsdale College has been highlighted as offering a model worthy of importing to Florida. Following a spate of publicity on the state’s intention to remake New College in Sarasota into a “Hillsdale of the South,” the private, Michigan-based Christian college is having a South Florida symposium. The...
wqcs.org
Governor Makes 24 Appointments to Various State Boards, Corporations, Commissions, and Authorities
Florida - Sunday December 15, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following 24 appointments to various state boards, corporations, commissions, and authorities. Four appointed to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Larry Cretul - Cretul is a Senior Government Affairs Advisor at GrayRobinson, P.A. He is a veteran of the United...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on ‘woke ideology’ in higher education threatens academic freedom
We’ve seen this all before.
