Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Harper Return From Surgery Likely Around All-Star Break
Bryce Harper recovers from Tommy John surgery with no certainty of returning by the end of next season.
Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom address biggest question about Red Sox's 2023 roster
The Red Sox brass met with reporters and fans at their Winter Weekend convention Friday evening. Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom each addressed the roster status with roughly two months remaining in the offseason. The middle infield is among the biggest questions. With Xander Bogaerts in...
Michael Strahan on Eagles fans: 'By far the meanest city…meanest people. But it was motivating'
Former Giants great Michael Strahan said he loved playing in Philadelphia, but added that the city has the “meanest fans” and the “meanest people.”
Eli Manning showered with boos, middle fingers when shown at Eagles game
Eli Manning egged on the booing Eagles fans, who threw up the double birds to acknowledge the former Giants QB’s viral moment, when shown on the big screen at Saturday’s game.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yankees reportedly reluctant to surpass fourth luxury tax tier
The Yankees have had an aggressive offseason, retaining Aaron Judge on a record free agent deal while bringing in Carlos Rodón on a six-year contract. Those additions, plus a new two-year deal for Anthony Rizzo, accomplished most of the club’s heavy lifting. It also positioned the organization to...
Yardbarker
Five reasons why the Giants could stun the Eagles
With a road win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, the Giants proved their playoff worthiness. Per OddsChecker, Big Blue is a 7.5-point underdog in Saturday's divisional round game at Philadelphia, but New York has the goods to pull the upset. Here are five reasons why:. 1. Daniel Jones...
Mariners Sign Mike Ford To Minor League Deal
Mike Ford is back with the Mariners on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to his MLB.com transactions log. Ford played in 16 major league games with Seattle in 2022 while ultimately bouncing around between four different organizations — the Giants, Braves, and Angels being the other three. He took 149 total big league plate appearances and overall hit just .206/.302/.313 with three home runs and 40 strikeouts.
Which teams make the most sense for Elvis Andrus?
This offseason’s crop of free agents featured a clear top four in the shortstop category. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson were all highly sought after and all ended up securing deals well into nine-figure territory. There was a steep drop to the fifth best option, Elvis Andrus. Though there were many teams who expressed interest in the “big four” that ended up missing out, none have made a pivot to Andrus as a backup plan thus far. With just three weeks remaining until spring training begins, Andrus is still unsigned.
RHP Mark Leiter Jr. elects free agency
Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He had been designated for assignment and outrighted by the Cubs in recent days but had the right to reject the assignment by virtue of having been previously outrighted in his career. Leiter, 32 in...
Reds Re-Sign Derek Law To Minor League Deal
The Reds announced Monday that they’ve re-signed right-handed reliever Derek Law to a minor league contract and invited him to big league camp this spring. Cincinnati non-tendered him back in November. Law spent the final two months of the 2022 season with the Reds organization after spending much of...
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuna Jr. says he’s back at MVP-caliber level
The Braves haven’t had their best player since the middle of the 2021 season. Ronald Acuna Jr. is arguably the most exciting player in baseball when he’s right, but an ACL injury has kept that version of him away from us… until now. The Venezuelan superstar told reporters at Braves Fan Fest that he feels like his 2019 self and believes he can play at an MVP-caliber level.
Angels News: Two Halos Among MLB’s Top 100 Prospects
Angel fans finally have some prospects to be excited about.
Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. 'feeling 100 percent'
Ronald Acuña Jr. had a relatively disappointing showing at the plate in 2022 coming off his season-ending right ACL tear in July 2021, but the dynamic three-time All-Star believes he will be back at full strength leading into 2023. “I’m feeling 100 percent and I’m ready to go back to normal, and I definitely don’t want to play DH anymore,” Acuña told Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday.
Painter Has Chance of Making Phillies Opening Day Roster
Andrew Painter is young but has a real chance of making it onto the Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day roster.
Brian Cashman still exploring offseason moves for Yankees
Yankees GM Brian Cashman was a guest on the latest edition of The Front Office with Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, and discussed a number of topics related to the Bronx Bombers’ offseason. Perhaps most notably, some more moves could still potentially take place, as Cashman said the team would still like to add a left-handed hitting outfielder “to balance us out” in the left field mix.
Padres Outright Sean Poppen
The Padres announced Friday evening that reliever Sean Poppen has gone unclaimed on waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A El Paso. There’d been no previous indication Poppen was designated for assignment, so the move clears a spot on the San Diego 40-man roster. That count drops to 39.
MLB Trade Rumors
