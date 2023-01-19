This offseason’s crop of free agents featured a clear top four in the shortstop category. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson were all highly sought after and all ended up securing deals well into nine-figure territory. There was a steep drop to the fifth best option, Elvis Andrus. Though there were many teams who expressed interest in the “big four” that ended up missing out, none have made a pivot to Andrus as a backup plan thus far. With just three weeks remaining until spring training begins, Andrus is still unsigned.

