Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Five reasons why the Giants could stun the Eagles

With a road win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, the Giants proved their playoff worthiness. Per OddsChecker, Big Blue is a 7.5-point underdog in Saturday's divisional round game at Philadelphia, but New York has the goods to pull the upset. Here are five reasons why:. 1. Daniel Jones...
Mariners Sign Mike Ford To Minor League Deal

Mike Ford is back with the Mariners on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to his MLB.com transactions log. Ford played in 16 major league games with Seattle in 2022 while ultimately bouncing around between four different organizations — the Giants, Braves, and Angels being the other three. He took 149 total big league plate appearances and overall hit just .206/.302/.313 with three home runs and 40 strikeouts.
Which teams make the most sense for Elvis Andrus?

This offseason’s crop of free agents featured a clear top four in the shortstop category. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson were all highly sought after and all ended up securing deals well into nine-figure territory. There was a steep drop to the fifth best option, Elvis Andrus. Though there were many teams who expressed interest in the “big four” that ended up missing out, none have made a pivot to Andrus as a backup plan thus far. With just three weeks remaining until spring training begins, Andrus is still unsigned.
RHP Mark Leiter Jr. elects free agency

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has elected free agency, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He had been designated for assignment and outrighted by the Cubs in recent days but had the right to reject the assignment by virtue of having been previously outrighted in his career. Leiter, 32 in...
Reds Re-Sign Derek Law To Minor League Deal

The Reds announced Monday that they’ve re-signed right-handed reliever Derek Law to a minor league contract and invited him to big league camp this spring. Cincinnati non-tendered him back in November. Law spent the final two months of the 2022 season with the Reds organization after spending much of...
Ronald Acuna Jr. says he’s back at MVP-caliber level

The Braves haven’t had their best player since the middle of the 2021 season. Ronald Acuna Jr. is arguably the most exciting player in baseball when he’s right, but an ACL injury has kept that version of him away from us… until now. The Venezuelan superstar told reporters at Braves Fan Fest that he feels like his 2019 self and believes he can play at an MVP-caliber level.
Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. 'feeling 100 percent'

Ronald Acuña Jr. had a relatively disappointing showing at the plate in 2022 coming off his season-ending right ACL tear in July 2021, but the dynamic three-time All-Star believes he will be back at full strength leading into 2023. “I’m feeling 100 percent and I’m ready to go back to normal, and I definitely don’t want to play DH anymore,” Acuña told Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday.
Brian Cashman still exploring offseason moves for Yankees

Yankees GM Brian Cashman was a guest on the latest edition of The Front Office with Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, and discussed a number of topics related to the Bronx Bombers’ offseason. Perhaps most notably, some more moves could still potentially take place, as Cashman said the team would still like to add a left-handed hitting outfielder “to balance us out” in the left field mix.
Padres Outright Sean Poppen

The Padres announced Friday evening that reliever Sean Poppen has gone unclaimed on waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A El Paso. There’d been no previous indication Poppen was designated for assignment, so the move clears a spot on the San Diego 40-man roster. That count drops to 39.
