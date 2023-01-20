ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Elk Grove's Asian community finds solidarity at Lunar New Year events in wake of Monterey Park shooting

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Lunar New Year events across California went on as scheduled Sunday, despite the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. Authorities said 10 people were shot and killed, and at least another 10 people were injured, after a gunman opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday night amid Lunar New Year festivities.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento prison inmate killed in his cell, corrections department says

The death of an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday morning is being investigated according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The corrections department said that CSP-SAC officers observed what they believed to be a fight inside a cell that 42-year-old Joseph Horne and 33-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer

WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Roseville, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lincoln High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with West Park High School on January 23, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Judge Sets $450,000 Bail for Homeless Man Facing ‘Life Crime’

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk set an aggregate $450,000 bail for a man in alleged burglary and vandalism cases, despite the deputy public defender’s assertion the accused is homeless and could not pay. Court records show a first degree burglary charge and “another...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lincoln Man Pushing For Prevention Of Alzheimer's Disease

STANFORD — Don Kewman, 73, didn't just fear what could be in his future, he took steps to change it. Tests showed he was at risk for developing dementia."It was a scary thing," said Don. "Since my parents did not have Alzheimer's, I was kind of surprised and a bit shocked."Don was surprised, but not sitting back to accept it. He joined the Alzheimer's Association as a volunteer advocate and started participating in drug studies to prevent the disease.Once or twice a month, Don travels from Lincoln to Stanford for tests and infusions of Lecanemab, or Leqembi. The AHEAD 3-45...
LINCOLN, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police chief put on administrative leave

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon, KRON4 has learned. The news comes out after court documents filed Wednesday looked into two incidents of misconduct committed by one OPD sergeant. The document says OPD tried to “minimize the severity of the officer’s misconduct.” One incident […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy