FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
KCRA.com
‘Every Day Counts’: Woodland school district launches campaign to improve student attendance
WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland Joint Unified School District just launched a campaign to improve student attendance at every school throughout the district. The campaign is called "Every Day Counts." The Superintendent at WJUSD said attendance has dropped at every campus during the pandemic. Now, the focus is getting more...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley professor John Hartwig appointed to Institut Catalá d’Investigació Química’s Scientific Advisory Board
When John Hartwig, UC Berkeley Henry Rapoport Chair of Organic Chemistry, first arrived on campus as a doctoral student, he impressed his thesis adviser professor Robert Bergman, who knew his career would be a success. “He is certainly one of the best graduate PhD students that I’ve had in a...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove's Asian community finds solidarity at Lunar New Year events in wake of Monterey Park shooting
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Lunar New Year events across California went on as scheduled Sunday, despite the deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. Authorities said 10 people were shot and killed, and at least another 10 people were injured, after a gunman opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park Saturday night amid Lunar New Year festivities.
KCRA.com
Sacramento prison inmate killed in his cell, corrections department says
The death of an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday morning is being investigated according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The corrections department said that CSP-SAC officers observed what they believed to be a fight inside a cell that 42-year-old Joseph Horne and 33-year-old...
KCRA.com
Sacramento community reacts after deadly Southern California shooting during Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year celebrations in Northern California took on a somber tone on Sunday following a deadly shooting Saturday night in Southern California. Many kept the 10 people killed amid a Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park in their thoughts. "When I heard of that, it's pretty nerve-racking, to...
mix96sac.com
7 Sacramento Area Elementary Schools Named “Best Of The Best” In California
Quite an honor! Seven Sacramento County public elementary schools have been chosen for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools award. The program evaluates schools’ test scores, absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data. The schools are recognized for excellence either in closing the achievement gap or for exceptional student performance. Five...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County Sheriff deputies on scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — A man has barricaded himself inside his home in Fair Oaks, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's office. Deputies confirm that a 39-year-old male subject is in his home on the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive in Fair Oaks. The man is wanted for an...
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer
WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail.
Roseville, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
davisvanguard.org
Judge Sets $450,000 Bail for Homeless Man Facing ‘Life Crime’
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk set an aggregate $450,000 bail for a man in alleged burglary and vandalism cases, despite the deputy public defender’s assertion the accused is homeless and could not pay. Court records show a first degree burglary charge and “another...
abc10.com
Putting the firing of 5 officers into perspective: Memphis journalist weighs in on death of former Sacramento resident Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five officers fired — all at once — over the use of excessive force. Many in the city of Memphis haven't seen headlines like those to emerge after the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took disciplinary action for what happened at a Jan. 7 traffic stop.
Lincoln Man Pushing For Prevention Of Alzheimer's Disease
STANFORD — Don Kewman, 73, didn't just fear what could be in his future, he took steps to change it. Tests showed he was at risk for developing dementia."It was a scary thing," said Don. "Since my parents did not have Alzheimer's, I was kind of surprised and a bit shocked."Don was surprised, but not sitting back to accept it. He joined the Alzheimer's Association as a volunteer advocate and started participating in drug studies to prevent the disease.Once or twice a month, Don travels from Lincoln to Stanford for tests and infusions of Lecanemab, or Leqembi. The AHEAD 3-45...
KCRA.com
5 officers fired following former Sacramento man Tyre Nichols' death in Tennessee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation into the death of a former Sacramento man following a traffic stop in Tennessee has led to the termination of five police officers,the Memphis Police Department said Friday. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee said in a statement this week that...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of mentally ill man accused of killing Oakland postal worker speaks out
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of a man with bipolarity and schizophrenia called for greater awareness of mental illness following the death of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Oakland last week. Wilbert Winchester, 28, allegedly stabbed Dilma Franks-Spruill to death Jan. 11, in the 1500 block of Eighth Street...
Oakland police chief put on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon, KRON4 has learned. The news comes out after court documents filed Wednesday looked into two incidents of misconduct committed by one OPD sergeant. The document says OPD tried to “minimize the severity of the officer’s misconduct.” One incident […]
